MONTREAL, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") is excited to announce the availability of Alithya Rapid QA on Microsoft Partner Center. This strategic inclusion marks a significant milestone for Alithya, enhancing its ability to support clients in the acceleration of their quality assurance (QA) and digital transformation processes.

A powerful tool with advanced features

Alithya Rapid QA uses diagnostic technology that enhances testing processes to accelerate rapid adoption and integration of new enterprise software and updates. Alithya Rapid QA is a versatile platform that offers a range of prebuilt templates for streamlining the testing process, designed for multiple common testing scenarios and based on best practices. By reducing manual effort, minimizing errors, and shortening testing cycles, the tool helps organizations lower costs, improve software quality, and accelerate time-to-value for their technology investments.

Alithya introduces new capabilities, adding flexibility for variable environments and visual validation

Alithya Rapid QA is now available with enhanced Mapper feature, enabling users to run tests for variable environments with various parameters and data sources, while eliminating the need to create multiple tests for frequently changing data. Alithya Rapid QA now enables users to run a single test on differing environments with a simple destination specification adjustment in the mapper. This approach reduces testing complexity, saves time and resources, and enhances overall testing efficiency—ultimately enabling faster deployments, improved system reliability, and lower operational costs.

Alithya also announced that Alithya Rapid QA will now support open-source library WatchUI, introducing powerful visual validation capabilities to the platform. This new feature allows users to visually compare interface versions, extract text from images or PDFs and validate complex visual elements, ensuring earlier issue detection and design consistency.

Quote by Dany Paradis, Senior Vice President, Quebec Division at Alithya:

"This innovative tool is a game-changer for our clients, providing a seamless migration path for existing users and a powerful accelerator for new prospects. By leveraging the versatility and no-code approach of Alithya Rapid QA, we are empowering teams to efficiently and effectively enhance their testing processes."

Proven success with Microsoft Business Applications

Additionally, Alithya Rapid QA provides a robust and efficient testing framework for business-critical customizations. The platform's support of multiple testing types makes it ideal for Microsoft Dynamics enterprise resource planning (ERP) environments and includes critical regression testing capabilities enabling detection of any adverse effects of recent code changes on existing functionalities. Through centralized testing, Alithya Rapid QA ensures smooth transitions and comprehensive coverage with features designed to enhance the reliability and efficiency of testing processes that pave the way to Microsoft Dynamics ERP implementations of the highest quality and performance. Adding to those many advantages, Alithya Rapid QA was designed with a Dynamics-specific regression suite for automatically validating quarterly updates in just minutes.

About Alithya

We are trusted advisors who leverage AI and the latest technologies in our strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.

We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.

