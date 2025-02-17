MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Alithya on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2025.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

Quote by Bernard Dockrill, Chief Operating Officer at Alithya:

"We are honored to be recognized in the CRN Elite 150 Managed Services Provider list. This achievement highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional Managed Services that empower our global clients across industries including financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and others, to unlock their full business potential."

Quote by Jennier Follett, Vice President of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company:

"The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business. These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With gender parity and carbon care certifications already obtained, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

SOURCE Alithya Group inc.

Information: [email protected]