ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Alithya, a trusted leader in delivering transformative technology solutions, celebrates the innovation achievements of two valued clients—Oklahoma State University Medical Center and McKesson—who have received prestigious Oracle 2025 Customer Excellence Awards for the groundbreaking use of Oracle Cloud Applications.

These recognitions underscore the impact of close collaboration, forward-thinking strategies, and a shared commitment to innovation. Oracle honored both organizations for leveraging Oracle's suite of cloud applications to drive efficiency, enhance user experiences, and set new benchmarks within their industries.

Quote from Mike Feldman, Senior Vice President, Oracle Practice at Alithya

"We're incredibly proud of our clients and the work we've accomplished together. This recognition from Oracle is a testament to our client's vision, agility, and unwavering pursuit of innovation. It's also a reflection of what can be achieved when high-performing teams align around a shared goal."

The awards highlight the real-world value of Oracle Cloud and reinforce Alithya's role as a strategic partner in helping organizations navigate digital transformation through powerful, scalable, and forward-looking solutions.

Oklahoma State University Medical Center received Oracle's Excellence Award for Human Resources Innovation , recognizing its efforts to create a more engaged, productive, and data-driven workforce by enabling the functionality offered through Oracle's HCM Cloud Advanced Scheduling product.

received Oracle's , recognizing its efforts to create a more engaged, productive, and data-driven workforce by enabling the functionality offered through Oracle's HCM Cloud Advanced Scheduling product. McKesson earned the Excellence Award for Finance Innovation, spotlighting its innovative and expanded usage of Oracle Cloud EPM to modernize financial operations and enhance business agility.

These honors reflect just a few of the many client success stories made possible through Alithya's deep technical expertise and collaborative approach. Full award details are available here: Customer Excellence Awards | Oracle

