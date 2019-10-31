Alexa Translations Launches Cutting-Edge Language Technology Powered by AI

Alexa Translations A.I. offers real-time machine translation for the legal and financial sector.

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Alexa Translations launches Alexa Translations A.I., an innovative language technology focused on addressing the needs of professional services. The technology uses artificial intelligence to generate high-quality, real-time language translations of complex, industry-specific text, particularly for the legal and financial services sectors. It is the first of its kind to specialize in the French-Canadian market.

Alexa Translations A.I. can detect sentence syntax and context as well as specific nuances from various dialects. The patent pending technology is powered by multiple layers of artificial intelligence, allowing the system to provide better translation results and continuously learn and improve. The system can translate lengthy, complicated documents efficiently and accurately to save clients' time and resources, effectively creating an accessible, seamless addition to their translation teams.

"Alexa Translations A.I. offers innovative solutions to our clients that meet the changing needs of their business, without sacrificing quality," said Rob Cole, Chief Operating Officer at Alexa Translations. "The powerful, AI-fueled technology will support clients operating in industries with lengthy, complicated and confidential documents in ways beyond what is possible from free translation tools. In-house translation teams can also leverage Alexa Translations A.I. to pre-translate large and complex projects, saving them time and resources."

Alexa Translations has in-depth industry specific translation expertise and will leverage Alexa Translations A.I. to augment its current offerings. The technology can be customized to best fit client needs while ensuring complete confidentiality and security of sensitive documents. Text submitted through the technology is not stored and immediately destroyed in sequence with the translation process.

"We are dedicated to making our clients' lives easier by providing consistent and quality translation services. Our rich sector and region-specific expertise is now complemented by secure and sophisticated technology through the addition of Alexa Translations A.I.," said Gary Kalaci, Chief Executive Officer of Alexa Translations. "The software is trained specifically for the Canadian legal and financial markets and can distinguish between regional dialects, making the French-Canadian market more accessible to businesses."



Alexa Translations A.I. will be available to clients on November 20, 2019.

Alexa Translations will be hosting two exclusive events for select clients, partners and media to showcase the abilities and potential of Alexa Translations A.I. in its two dominant markets, Toronto and Montreal. The events will be held on November 20, 2019 and November 27, 2019 respectively. For more information on these events, please contact AI@alexatranslations.com.

About Alexa Translations

Alexa Translations offers specialized translations services and artificial intelligence language solutions for the legal and financial industries. Since its founding in 2002, Alexa Translations has been a trusted translation partner that provides consistent, quality translation services to help clients meet their business goals. Alexa's translators are professional and certified subject matter experts with specific expertise and in-depth industry knowledge. Alexa Translations also offers cutting-edge, secure translation technology that complements the company's current human translation services to meet the evolving needs of clients and the industry overall.

