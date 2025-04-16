Alexa Translations Unveils INFINITE: Purpose-built A.I. for High-Stakes Legal and Financial Translation

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Alexa Translations A.I., a leader in specialized translation solutions, today announced the release of Alexa Translations A.I. 5.1 , featuring the launch of INFINITE—a powerful new translation model purpose-built for high-risk, high-stakes domains where every comma matters.

Built using Large Language Model (LLM) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, INFINITE delivers tone-accurate, contextually fluent translations that are tailored to the needs of legal, financial, and government professionals. From M&A documents to compliance disclosures and client communications, INFINITE adapts to each organization's voice and terminology—ensuring every translation reflects the precision these industries demand.

"INFINITE is designed for professionals who can't afford to get it wrong," said Gary Kalaci, CEO of Alexa Translations. "When you're working in regulated industries where every word—and every comma—carries weight, INFINITE helps reduce risk, improve speed, and drive real operational efficiency. Most importantly, it is the fastest way yet to adapt to our client's language preferences and style with its continuous learning and adaptive nature."

Unlike generic machine translation tools, INFINITE learns continuously, improving fluency and accuracy with each project. The result: fewer manual edits, faster turnaround times, and lower costs—without compromising on quality.

INFINITE joins NEURAL, Alexa Translations' established Neural Machine Translation model, which remains the go-to for high-volume, recurring, and structured content like financial statements, contracts, and prospectuses. Together, the two models give clients the flexibility to choose the right translation approach for the right content—balancing consistency, speed, and nuance as needed.

About Alexa Translations:

Alexa Translations provides award-winning translation services and artificial intelligence language solutions for the world's largest and most prestigious legal and financial industries. Since its founding, Alexa Translations has been a trusted translation partner that provides consistent, quality translation services to help clients meet their business goals. Alexa Translations' translators are professional and certified subject matter experts with specific expertise and in-depth industry knowledge.

