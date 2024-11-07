Alexa Translations Secures 8th Canadian Lawyer Magazine Readers' Choice Award for 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Alexa Translations, a leader in A.I.-powered legal translation services, is proud to announce its 8th win in the Canadian Lawyer Magazine Readers' Choice Awards for 2024. This prestigious recognition solidifies Alexa Translations' position as a top-tier provider in the legal industry, known for its cutting-edge translation solutions.

Consistently Raising the Bar in Translation

Expressing his gratitude, Gary Kalaci, CEO of Alexa Translations, remarked: "Winning this award for the 8th time is more than just a milestone—it's a powerful validation of the trust our clients place in us. This trust motivates us to continue pushing boundaries, advancing translation technology, and delivering tailored solutions that meet the complex needs of the legal sector."

Since its founding in 2002, Alexa Translations has seen remarkable growth. The company's success stems from its unique approach, combining advanced A.I.-powered technology with professional translators who possess deep industry expertise. This blend ensures that clients receive translations that are efficient, flexible, and precisely tailored to their specific needs.

"Our success reflects the unwavering support of our clients, partners, and the entire Alexa Translations team," Kalaci added. "At Alexa Translations, we are driven by our commitment to providing cutting-edge translation technology and solutions. This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue raising the bar, exceeding expectations, and setting new benchmarks for innovation and excellence."

Industry Recognition and Voter Participation

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine Readers' Choice Awards, established by the esteemed legal publication in 1977, engage tens of thousands of readers across Canada in selecting their top service providers.

Voters choose from over 300 companies in 38 categories, ranging from Translation and Interpretation Services to Financial Services and Consulting, Legal Research, Legal Technology, and Litigation Support.

Alexa Translations' award-winning services are specifically designed to address the complex needs of professional translators, legal advisors, courts, and regulatory bodies in the legal and financial sectors.

Central to Alexa Translations' success is its innovative A.I.-powered platform , Alexa Translations A.I., which continuously evolves to optimize machine translation for the legal industry and other specialized fields.

Leveraging advanced Neural Machine Translation (NMT) technology, the platform is meticulously trained with legal, financial, and government-specific data, ensuring accurate, context-sensitive translations that meet the highest industry standards.

Innovating for the Future

This award underscores the pivotal role Alexa Translations plays in helping law firms address complex translation needs with speed, precision, and security—particularly in response to evolving compliance and regulatory requirements.

"At Alexa Translations, it's the relentless pace of innovation that fuels our passion," said Gary Kalaci, CEO. "Winning this award for the 8th time fills us with immense gratitude, but more importantly, it strengthens our resolve to continue raising the bar. We are committed to redefining what's possible in translation technology, constantly evolving to meet the intricate demands of our clients. The journey ahead is one of even greater innovation, and we look forward to delivering unprecedented value as we push the boundaries of what's achievable in the legal and financial sectors."

Alexa Translations extends heartfelt thanks to all who voted and continue to support its mission. As the company celebrates its 8th award win, it remains focused on delivering exceptional translation services and cutting-edge A.I. solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of the legal and financial industries.

To learn more about how Alexa Translations is breaking language barriers with A.I.-powered innovation, visit: www.alexatranslations.com .

About Alexa Translations

Alexa Translations provides A.I.-powered translations for the world's most prestigious financial institutions, law firms, and enterprises. Our unique combination of advanced technology and professionally certified translators delivers tailored solutions with unparalleled quality. Thanks to over two decades of award-winning client success, you can rely on us as a true extension of your team.

About Canadian Lawyer Magazine

Canadian Lawyer Magazine , founded in 1977, is a leading publication serving the legal community in Canada. It provides comprehensive news, analysis, and expert commentary on legal trends, industry updates, and professional insights across a wide range of practice areas. With a readership that spans law firms, in-house counsel, courts, and regulatory bodies, Canadian Lawyer Magazine is a trusted resource for legal professionals seeking to stay informed about key developments affecting their practice and the broader legal landscape.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: [email protected].