Alexa, Set a Reminder for Prime Day

Amazon reveals early Prime Day offers on everything from entertainment to school supplies

Kick off Back-to-School and Off-to-University shopping this Prime Day, and stay ahead of the curve with savings on laptops, backpacks, clothing and more

SEATTLE, WA, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Prime Day is coming July 15 & 16 with two days of epic deals, and starting today, Prime members can enjoy exclusive offers and savings every day leading up to Prime Day. Prime Day will feature more than one million deals globally across TVs, smart home, kitchen, grocery, toys, fashion, furniture, appliances, everyday essentials and school supplies. Prime Day will also feature the biggest deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices from our Echo and Fire TV line-ups. Not a Prime member yet or want to learn more? Eligible customers can start a 30-day free trial at amazon.ca/primeday to participate in Prime Day, get access to fast and free shipping, entertainment benefits like Prime Video and Prime Music, and more.

The Deals Start Now

Every day leading up to Prime Day, members will discover all kinds of exclusive offers and deals, including:

Amazon Music – Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99 and unlimited access to more than 50 million songs, ad-free.

Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier for just and unlimited access to more than 50 million songs, ad-free. Prime Video – New and existing Prime members get a $10 Amazon.ca retail credit when you stream Prime Video for the first time between July 8 and 16 .

New and existing Prime members get a Amazon.ca retail credit when you stream Prime Video for the first time . Audible – Enjoy three free audio books when you sign-up for a 90-day Audible free trial (eligible customers only).

Enjoy three free audio books when you sign-up for a 90-day Audible free trial (eligible customers only). Kindle Unlimited – Prime members who haven't yet tried Kindle Unlimited can get their first three months of unlimited reading for $0.99 when they sign up.

– Prime members who haven't yet tried Kindle Unlimited can get their first three months of unlimited reading for when they sign up. Amazon Photos – Try unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos and get a $15 credit towards your Amazon.ca account.

– Try unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos and get a credit towards your Amazon.ca account. Amazon Brands – Save up to 20% off furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam.

Save up to 20% off furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam. Amazon Handmade – Prime members can save up to 30% on select Amazon Handmade products, including jewellery, wall art, home décor, kitchen supplies and gifts.

Prime members can save up to 30% on select Amazon Handmade products, including jewellery, wall art, home décor, kitchen supplies and gifts. Children's Books (Buy one, give one) – Prime members receive up to 25% off Canadian children's books and for every qualifying children's book purchased on Amazon.ca from June 24 through August 18, 2019 , Amazon Canada will donate $1 to First Book Canada, up to $100,000 . Visit amazon.ca/buy1give1 to learn more.

Shop Happy School Year Deals this Prime Day

Just in time for Prime Day, Amazon launches its Happy School Year store, where parents, students and educators can discover classroom essentials from fashion to school supplies, all in one convenient location. According to a recent online survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Amazon among over 1,000 Canadian adults ages 18+, among Canadians who do back-to-school shopping, nearly a quarter (21%) say they start their shopping in July to take advantage of deals.* On July 15 & 16, Prime Day will offer savings on a wide selection of school supplies including laptops, shoes, backpacks, clothing and more. Shoppers can visit the stores at amazon.ca/backtoschool and amazon.ca/offtouniversity.

*This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Amazon from May 31 - June 3, 2019 among 1,005 adults ages 18 and older in Canada. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact amazon-pr@amazon.com.

Access Exclusive Prime Day Launches

Prime Day is more than just deals and Amazon has teamed up with brands around the world to offer new and special-edition products exclusively to Prime members. Prime Day Launches feature brand-new products available for pre-order, limited-edition items and never-before-seen collections that are available exclusively to Prime members on Amazon for a limited time. Shop a variety of Prime Day Launches now across home & kitchen, beauty, fashion, toys, technology and more, including LEGO Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander Learn to Code, iOttie Easy One Touch Connect Alexa- Enabled Car Mount and Rocketbook Everlast Fusion.

Celebrating Prime Members at Whole Foods Market

From July 8 through July 16, Prime members who spend $10 at any Whole Foods Market stores in Canada will receive $10 off on Amazon.ca via a unique printed code. Prime members qualify by entering the promo code when they check out. Starting on July 10 through July 16, Prime members can access a barcode by visiting amazon.ca/wfmprime that will give them 30% off select items across all Whole Foods Market stores in Canada.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment on Prime Day. In Canada, that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, Prime Video Channels, access to over one million songs on Prime Music, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, and more. Post-secondary students in Canada have access to Prime for 50% off with a Prime Student membership. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 32 cities and towns, and unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at www.amazon.ca/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

