The testing sound will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with the alert tone, known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal. The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public.

A test alert from Emergency Management Ontario distributed through Alert Ready on November 25, 2020.

Tests are conducted twice a year, during Emergency Preparedness Week in May and the third week of November. "Conducting regular tests allows us to better educate Canadians about the Alert Ready system and it provides an opportunity to validate that the system is working end to end" says Martin Bélanger, Director of Public Alerting at Pelmorex Corp., operator of the technical infrastructure of Alert Ready known as the National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System.

Alert Ready allows provincial, territorial, and federal public safety officials to issue critical safety alerts to the public. Given the importance of warning Canadians of imminent threat to the safety of life or property, Canadians do not have an option to opt-out of the test or actual alerts distributed through Alert Ready. Those who would like to check their device compatibility prior to Wednesday's test can do so by contacting their wireless carrier or by visiting alertready.ca .

Pelmorex Corp ., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo.es , Clima , and Otempo.pt . It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready . Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

