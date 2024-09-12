NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Alcoholics Anonymous (A.A.) has announced the release of a series of audio interviews featuring U.S. and Canadian military members in recovery from alcoholism.

Conducted between 2020 and 2022, the interviews explore the unique challenges of serving in the military while navigating recovery. They are now available on the A.A. website and the A.A. YouTube channel.

The interviews provide valuable perspectives on how members of the military have found sobriety and support in A.A. and how they deal with the challenges of recovery while serving their countries. The Military Members in A.A. webpage also offers additional resources and information to support those seeking help for a drinking problem.

To conduct these interviews, staff at the A.A. General Service Office sought help from retired military officers with many years of experience in A.A.

"The contributions of our A.A. members who have served in the military have been invaluable," noted Andie Moss, a Class A (non-alcoholic) trustee on the A.A. General Service Board, who chairs the board's committee on Cooperation with the Professional Community, Treatment and Accessibility. "These members really demonstrate how powerful it is to have one person who has had a drinking problem talking to another person with the same experience."

Founded in 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous is an effective and enduring program of recovery that has changed countless lives and is committed to making its program of recovery available to anyone who reaches out for help with a drinking problem.

To find a local A.A. meeting, contact a local A.A. office or visit aa.org/meeting-guide-app to learn about the Meeting Guide app and how to use it.

