Alcoholics Anonymous to Celebrate 90 Years of Recovery at 2025 International Convention in Vancouver, Canada, July 3-6

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Alcoholics Anonymous (A.A.) will bring together tens of thousands of members and guests from around the world, July 3–6, 2025, for its International Convention in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to mark the Fellowship's 90th anniversary.

Held every five years, the event celebrates the founding of A.A. in 1935, when one alcoholic reached out to another with a message of hope—and a new way of life. Since then, A.A. has grown to a global community of more than 1.6 million members in more than 180 countries, helping individuals from all walks of life recover from alcoholism through one-on-one support and shared experience.

The International Convention promises to be one of the largest-ever convention hosted by the city of Vancouver. Events will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre and BC Place Stadium. They include:

A huge Block Party Thursday night to kick off the festivities featuring music, dancing, and joyful fellowship.

An opening ceremony in which A.A. members from more than 80 countries carry flags that represent A.A.'s presence within their borders.

Three "Big Meetings" that will fill BC Place Stadium, as all attendees gather for some of the largest A.A. meetings in the world.

An "Old Timers" meeting where A.A. members with long-term sobriety are invited to share their experience, strength, and hope.

More than 250 meetings, panels, and workshops in a variety of languages.

Hospitality Suites hosted by groups from around the world.

For registration details, housing options, and travel information, visit: aa.org/international-convention

Convention flyer available at: 2025 Convention Registration Flyer (PDF)

Founded in 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous is an effective and enduring program of recovery that has changed countless lives and is committed to making its program of recovery available to anyone who reaches out for help with a drinking problem. To find a local A.A. meeting, contact a local A.A. office or visit aa.org/meeting-guide-app to learn about the Meeting Guide app and how to use it.

Contact: [email protected]

(212)870-3119

SOURCE Alcoholics Anonymous World Services, Inc.