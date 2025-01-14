Alcoholics Anonymous Launches "Our Primary Purpose" Podcast

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Alcoholics Anonymous World Services (AAWS) has announced the launch of Our Primary Purpose, the official podcast from the General Service Office (GSO) of Alcoholics Anonymous for the U.S. and Canada. Available beginning Jan. 14, 2025, the podcast offers listeners a behind-the-scenes look at how GSO supports A.A. groups and members in their efforts to carry the message of recovery to those seeking help for their drinking problem.

Through interviews with GSO staff, A.A. members, and voices from A.A. history, Our Primary Purpose sheds light on the crucial work being done to fulfill the mission of Alcoholics Anonymous. The podcast aims to engage listeners inside and outside A.A. with compelling stories and information about the many ways the General Service Office serves the Fellowship.

Coming in Season 1:

Listeners can look forward to an array of topics and stories, including:

A virtual tour of the General Service Office, showcasing the services provided to the Fellowship.





Insights from the dedicated people at GSO who help advance A.A.'s mission.





Personal stories shared by visitors to GSO about how Alcoholics Anonymous has transformed their lives.





An exclusive glimpse into the GSO Archives, revealing treasures from A.A. history.

The podcast trailer is available now, providing a sneak peek at the stories and insights awaiting listeners in Season 1.

Our Primary Purpose will be available on most major podcast streaming platforms starting Jan. 14, 2025. Listeners are encouraged to subscribe, share with others interested in A.A.'s program of recovery, and explore this unique opportunity to learn more about Alcoholics Anonymous.

For questions about the podcast, visit the webpage or contact the GSO team at [email protected].

Founded in 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous is an effective and enduring program of recovery that has changed countless lives and is committed to making its program of recovery available to anyone who reaches out for help with a drinking problem.

To find a local A.A. meeting, contact a local A.A. office or visit aa.org/meeting-guide-app to learn about the Meeting Guide app and how to use it.

Note: While much of the content produced by AAWS for the U.S. and Canada is available in English, French and Spanish, this podcast is English-language only.

Contact: Public Information Desk

[email protected]

(212) 870-3119

SOURCE Alcoholics Anonymous World Services, Inc.