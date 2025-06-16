And a thank you from the General Service Office of Alcoholics Anonymous for continued cooperation

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- From time to time, we reach out to our friends in the media to thank them for helping us adhere to our long-standing tradition of anonymity for members of Alcoholics Anonymous at the public level.

First, we'd like to express our thanks. From the beginning of A.A. almost 90 years ago, we've recognized that word-of-mouth is not enough to carry the A.A. program's message of hope and recovery to the many people still suffering from alcoholism. We've needed help— and the media has been a vital part of this effort. Today, there are more than 2 million successfully recovering members of Alcoholics Anonymous in more than 180 countries, and much of this growth can be attributed to the willingness of journalists and media professionals around the world to take an interest in our Fellowship.

Second, we invite your ongoing cooperation in maintaining the anonymity of A.A. members. The principle of anonymity is at the core of our Fellowship. Those who are reluctant to seek help in A.A. often overcome their fear if they are confident that their anonymity will be respected. In addition, the tradition of anonymity acts as a healthy guardrail for A.A. members, reminding us that we are a program of principles, not personalities, and that no individual A.A. member acts as a spokesperson for our Fellowship.

If an A.A. member is identified in the media, we ask that you please use first names only (e.g., Sofia M. or Ben T.) and that you not use images in which members' faces may be recognized. This helps to provide members with the security that anonymity can bring.

To learn more about A.A. and why anonymity remains a vital principle in Alcoholics Anonymous, visit the Press and Media section at aa.org. Our Fellowship does not comment on matters of public controversy, but we are happy to provide information about A.A. to anyone who seeks it.

Thank you again for your continued cooperation.

Sincerely,

Public Information Committee of Alcoholics Anonymous

