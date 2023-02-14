Partnership will support nearly 5,000 orthopedic surgeries annually

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Alberta Surgical Group (ASG) – Edmonton's newest chartered surgical facility – has selected Medline Canada, Corporation as one of its health care supply partners. This agreement will ensure a reliable flow of supplies essential for supporting the facility's goal of reducing the province's wait time for orthopedic surgeries.

Under contract with Alberta Health Services, ASG is a doctor-driven initiative that will reduce patient wait times and make publicly-funded orthopedic surgeries more accessible for Albertans. The 21 000 sq. ft. facility features five operating theatres and serves the Edmonton Zone (including surrounding northern areas).

To support the facility's surgical capacity, Medline Canada, one of the country's largest manufacturers and distributors of medical products and equipment, will provide critical supplies such as Operating Room (OR) setup packs, anesthesia, airway and respiratory products, intravenous (IV) solutions, specialty orthopedic instruments, and personal protective equipment for the OR.

"Medline is honoured to be the supplies partner for Alberta Surgical Group's new facility," said Dave Forte, Senior Vice President, Medline Canada. "One thing that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was that hospitals and clinics require a consistently reliable source of critical supplies to meet patient care demands. With Medline as ASG's supplies partner, the facility can focus on alleviating the province's surgery backlog, knowing that they will always have the critical supplies they need when needed."

Medline Surgical Packs is one example of how a strategic supplier can help tackle Canada's surgical backlog by providing hospitals and surgical clinics with sterilized and organized supply kits to create efficiencies in the OR.

"When it came to choosing a strategic supplier that can keep up with the volume of surgeries planned for our facility, Medline Canada stood out from the rest," said Amber Craig, OR Manager, Alberta Surgical Group. "Supply chain, efficiency, and above all, quality are most important to us when choosing suppliers. These factors assist us in providing the best care to our patients."

ASG's new surgical facility officially opened on November 12 and performed its first orthopedic surgery on November 16.

