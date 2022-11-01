Alberta artist featured on Purolator limited-edition holiday box

2022 holiday box collection showcases local talent and supports Alberta food banks

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Albertan Kat Simmers. Once again, last year's artists each nominated a local artist to design the holiday box collection.

The unique boxes provide a festive way to ship during the holidays. This year's collection spotlights the diverse ways families and communities eat, drink and celebrate the season together.

Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Albertan Kat Simmers. As part of this year’s campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to Food Banks Alberta through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

Simmers is from Bashaw, Alta. (population of 830), and is a transfemme artist and author of a graphic novel series. She works with comic media and street art to connect seemingly disparate worlds.

"My design highlights beautiful Albertan landscapes. I wanted to create a scene that evokes several iconic locations inspired by some personal favourites, like Waterton National Park, Kananaskis Provincial Park and the Plains of Abraham," said artist Kat Simmers. "These are mixed with family fun moments including having warm drinks by the fire, ice skating and fishing, sleigh rides and sharing fresh grilled food outdoors."

Alberta artists, Jarett Sitter and Mary Haasdyk, have also been featured on past Purolator holiday boxes.

Supporting Alberta food banks

As part of this year's campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to Food Banks Alberta through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. This is to help ensure all Albertans have access to nutritious meals during the holidays. Since 2003, the grassroots program has delivered more than 18 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

Food Banks Alberta supports 109-member food banks across the province to help ensure no Albertan goes hungry, including the 57,750 children who access these food banks each month.

"Albertans are experiencing the highest rate of food insecurity in the country. We need your support to help the one in five Albertans who are facing food insecurity," said Arianna Scott, CEO Food Banks Alberta. "This campaign will allow us to continue our work of strengthening the impact of our provincial food bank network."

All holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and select Mobile Quick Stop locations. For more information on the artists and how Purolator is delivering for the holidays, visit purolator.com/holidayspirit.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is Canada's leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

