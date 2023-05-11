OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta announced a coordinated donation-matching program with the Canadian Red Cross to support the disaster relief efforts in Alberta communities impacted by the devastating wildfires.

The widespread impact of the wildfires in Alberta calls for such a federal-provincial partnership and demonstrates the shared commitment to support Albertans through these difficult times.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal. This means that every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the wildfires.

Donated funds will be used for immediate and ongoing relief and recovery efforts in response to the devasting wildfires. The funds will support a range of emergency services the Canadian Red Cross may deliver to those in need. Donated funds will allow the Canadian Red Cross to support community organizations to support impacted people and communities as they begin the long process of recovery for increasing events. Other supports may include financial assistance for immediate unmet needs, and other essential services not covered by federal or provincial programs.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta recognize the heroic work of first responders, volunteers, non-governmental organizations, and emergency managers across all levels of governments and Indigenous communities in the response and recovery efforts in Alberta.

Those wishing to make a financial donation to the 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

The most up-to-date evacuation information is available at alberta.ca/emergency, Alberta Emergency Alert or by downloading the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app, which immediately pushes all alerts out to subscribers. Albertans seeking information or supports can call 310-4455.

Anyone who has been evacuated due to wildfires is asked to register at local reception centre or at emergencyregistration.alberta.ca.

Quick Facts

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency leads the coordination and co-operation of all organizations involved in emergencies and disasters in the province, and oversees all emergency and disaster prevention, preparedness and responses.





The Federal Government Operations Centre supports preparedness for and leads the coordination of the integrated federal response to all-hazard events of national interest. Through staff in the Alberta region, it is coordinating the federal response to the Alberta wildfires.





region, it is coordinating the federal response to the wildfires. The Canadian Red Cross is part of the largest humanitarian network in the world and stands ready to help people and communities before, during and after a disaster. The Red Cross was part of relief efforts and recovery in response to emergency events in Canada including the 2017 and 2018 BC wildfires and 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

