MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal today announced an increase in the Airport Improvement Fee (AIF) from $35 to $40 for passengers departing from YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, effective March 1, 2024.

All revenues from the AIF will be used to fund infrastructure and facility upgrades to accommodate growth and enhance the quality and experience of airport users, as YUL continues to record the largest increase in passenger traffic among major Canadian airports.

"YUL's record passenger numbers this year have highlighted a number of challenges for our organization," said Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM. "The increase in the AIF will enable us to make the necessary investments to adequately meet the needs and expectations of our passengers and partners. In other words, we are taking the necessary steps to prepare our international airport for the future. We are delighted to be able to welcome so many passengers and airlines to our major international airport, and the forecasts show no sign of slowing down. That's why we're stepping up our efforts to provide them with the best possible experience and facilities. We believe that this will benefit the entire community, since a strong and welcoming airport site is essential to the economic vitality of our city."

The investments planned by ADM to meet future growth opportunities include major work to increase airside capacity by adding remote gates and increasing baggage handling capacity. This is in addition to the work that will soon begin at the front of the terminal to improve access to YUL by building new sustainable, multimodal facilities.

