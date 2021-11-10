#Airbus #McGill #polymtl #enaqc

MIRABEL, QC, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Airbus Canada commits to contributing to the education and training of aerospace students in Canada. Today, we are proud to announce two new partnerships, one with Polytechnique Montréal and another with McGill University, to offer ten scholarships, five at each institution, for the next four years.

"Airbus strongly believes in the importance of developing the next generation of engineers at Canada's top academic institutions and in the benefits of partnerships with industry", said Benoît Schultz, President and CEO of Airbus Canada. "Many of the engineers working on the A220 program at Mirabel studied in these local institutions and we are pleased to be able to contribute to the development of the next generation of engineers through these scholarships."

Airbus Canada is driven by the desire to make a positive difference by helping and contributing to the local communities where the company operates, in many areas such as philanthropy, student education and mentoring. In addition, since 2018, Airbus has also been contributing to education for students from École Nationale d'aérotechnique, and more recently, in helping to provide scholarships, as well as supporting other organizations in Quebec and Canada.

This latest contribution represents a commitment to education of over CAD$ 200,000 over four years.

Airbus in Canada



With a presence in several Canadian provinces, Airbus has approximately 4,000 employees across the country and generates more than 23,000 indirect jobs in the Canadian aerospace sector through various collaborations. Thus, Airbus procures from approximately 665 suppliers in nine Canadian provinces, for an approximate value of CAD$ 1.8 billion. All Airbus divisions are present in Canada: commercial aircraft (A220) in Mirabel, QC, helicopters in Fort Erie, ON, and defence and space in Ottawa, ON. Airbus' wholly-owned subsidiaries, STELIA Aerospace and NAVBLUE, also have operations in the country.

