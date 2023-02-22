Airbus is stepping up its search for new talent to continue supporting the local aerospace industry and accelerate the production rate of the A220 aircraft

MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - To support the ramp-up of its A220 commercial aircraft production and to meet opportunities in the helicopters and defence, and space fields, Airbus plans to recruit more than 800 new employees in Canada in 2023, including approximately 500 for the creation of new positions, reflecting the growth of its operations in Canada. These new hires will be essential to maintaining its position as a leading player in the Canadian aerospace sector, ensuring the full potential of the A220 and supporting the decarbonization of air transport.

"Airbus continues to have great ambitions for Canada. After recruiting more than 800 new employees and creating more than 400 positions for the A220 in Mirabel in 2022, we are pleased to announce that we will hire more than 800 additional employees across the country in 2023 - including approximately 700 in Quebec," said Benoît Schultz, President and CEO of Airbus Canada.

Airbus's recruitment needs in Canada are diverse, ranging from helicopters to defence, space to commercial aircraft - from sub-component assembly to flight operations - and include production and quality, engineering, IT and customer service. Two-thirds of the workforce will be in support functions, while one-third will be in production.

An Inclusive Employer with a Reputation for Excellence

"I call on those who want to make sustainable aerospace a reality to join our team. In 2023, we aim to allocate one-third of our positions to young graduates and early-career professionals and maintain our goal to have 33% of new hires and promotions allocated to women, supporting our commitment to being an inclusive employer and contributing to diversity within our industry," concluded Benoît Schultz, President and CEO of Airbus Canada.

Airbus was recently awarded the "Top Employers" certification in Canada by the Top Employers Institute, an independent global authority that recognizes excellence in people management and human resources policies. Indeed, Airbus Canada offers some of the most competitive working conditions on the market, including numerous benefits and an attractive teleworking policy. Airbus Canada will also maintain its university scholarship program worth $200,000 in various Quebec institutions until 2024, in addition to numerous partnerships within institutions in Ontario and Quebec.

A Strong and Growing Canadian Presence

In Canada, more than 4,000 individuals work at the ten sites and offices of Airbus and its subsidiaries. Major manufacturing facilities include the A220 commercial aircraft program headquarters (close to 3,000) and Stelia Aerospace (approximately 600), both located in Mirabel, Quebec, and Airbus Helicopters Canada (approximately 250) in Fort Erie, Ontario and Navblue (over 160) in Waterloo, Ontario. Additional Airbus sites and subsidiaries are located in Ontario, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

Airbus' presence in Canada contributes to approximately 23,000 indirect jobs and generates nearly CA $2 billion in revenues for around 700 Canadian companies.

To learn more about the wide range of opportunities at Airbus, potential candidates can visit the Airbus job platform at airbus.com/en/careers , where more than 150 positions are already posted.

For more information about Airbus in Canada, please visit our website here.

