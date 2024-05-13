MONTREAL, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted World's Best Leisure Airline for the fifth time at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, announces an increase in its offer from Quebec for the 2024-2025 winter season. At the peak of the season, more than 170 non-stop flights per week will be offered from Montreal and Quebec City to more than thirty destinations covering the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, Florida, Europe and North Africa.

"For the 2024-2025 winter season, we continue to expand our offer to Air Transat's flagship destinations," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer of Transat. "We have also been able to increase our frequencies to key destinations in Europe, leveraging our partnership with Porter Airlines and their expansion in the domestic market to reach a wider customer base. In addition, we have strengthened our routes to Florida to meet the diverse needs of our passengers more effectively, including those in the cruise market."

At the peak of the season, Air Transat's overall schedule will include nearly 300 non-stop flights per week from 7 Canadian cities. In addition to Montreal and Quebec City, it will also offer flights from Toronto, Ottawa, London, Halifax and Moncton.

Sunshine for all: increase in the offer to southern destinations

From Montreal, the airline is increasing flight frequencies to key markets such as Cancun and Punta Cana, while adding capacity on high-potential routes such as Fort-de-France, Saint-Martin and Lima.

From Quebec City, Air Transat is increasing its flight frequencies to Holguin and offering a total of nine sun destinations, affirming its commitment to serving the needs of travellers in this region for southern destinations.

Destination Departing from Montreal Departing from Quebec City ACAPULCO – Mexico 1

CANCÚN – Mexico 14 (+1) 5 CARTAGENA – Colombia 3

CAYO COCO – Cuba 5 2 COZUMEL – Mexico 1

FORT-DE-FRANCE – Martinique 4 (+1)

LA ROMANA – Dominican Republic 1

LIBERIA – Costa Rica 4

LIMA - Peru 2 (+1)

HOLGUIN – Try 5 2 (+1) MONTEGO BAY – Jamaica 3

PHILIPSBURG – Saint-Martin 4 (+1)

POINTE-À-PITRE – Guadeloupe 3

PORT-AU-PRINCE – Haiti 1

PUERTO PLATA – Dominican Republic 6 2 PUERTO VALLARTA – Mexico 5 2 PUNTA CANA – Dominican Republic 14 (+1) 6 RIO HATO - Panama 2

SAMANA – Dominican Republic 4 1 SAN JOSE – Costa Rica 4

SAN JUAN – Porto Rico 1

SAN SALVADOR – Salvador 2

SANTA CLARA – Cuba 3 1 VARADERO – Cuba 5 1

Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season and variations compared to winter 2023-2024.

Stronger transatlantic connections

From Montréal, Air Transat will serve a total of seven transatlantic destinations non-stop. From Montreal, routes to Lisbon and Malaga will see an increase in frequencies, reinforcing the airline's commitment to providing increased access to its most popular European destinations. In addition, routes from Montreal to Marseille and Lyon will benefit from improved capacity, thanks to the use of larger aircraft, thus making it possible to meet the growing demand for these French destinations. The annualization of the Montreal-Marrakech service will also allow for continuous exploration of Morocco throughout the year.

On the Québec City side, an additional frequency will be added to Paris, offering three direct flights per week and strengthening access to this emblematic destination.

Destination Departing from Montreal Departing from Quebec City LISBON – Portugal 4 (+2)

LYON – France 2

MALAGA – Spain 4 (+1)

MARRAKECH – Maroc 1

MARSEILLE – France 2

NANTES – France (until January 12, 2025) 2

PARIS – France 7 3 (+1)

Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season and variations compared to winter 2023-2024.

An offer for Florida lovers

Air Transat is strengthening its air routes to Florida by increasing frequencies on some of these routes. Flights from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will benefit from one and two additional frequencies per week, respectively. These two destinations will continue to be accessible from Quebec City, with four flights per week to Fort Lauderdale and two flights per week to Orlando. These strategic adjustments make it easier to access Florida for all types of vacations, including cruises, thanks in part to optimized flight schedules.

Destination Departing from Montreal Departing from Quebec City FORT LAUDERDALE 14 (+1) 4 ORLANDO 9 (+2) 2

Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season and variations compared to winter 2023-2024.

