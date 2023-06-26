MONTREAL, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - In line with the latest public health recommendations about air quality in Montréal, the city is reopening its outdoor sports facilities and resuming outdoor cultural activities starting at noon today.

In particular, swimming pools and wading pools will be open as usual.

Although the situation is improving, air quality in Montréal is still poor. Residents are asked to stay indoors as much as possible, and to follow the recommendations from the Direction régionale de santé publique.

City day camps are focussing on indoor activities.

For more information, the public can visit Montreal.ca or call 311.

