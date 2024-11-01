Stay safe by checking your smoke alarms when you set your clocks back

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - As we set our clocks back to standard time this weekend, the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) would like to remind the public of the importance of owning and operating smoke alarms.

On the night of November 2 to 3, 2024, we "fall back" one hour. It's a great time to check that smoke alarms are working properly in your home and in the homes of vulnerable people you know. Smoke alarms are still the most effective and least expensive way of alerting you to a fire. They're an essential tool for keeping yourself and others safe. It's every homeowner's responsibility to supply smoke alarms and install them where required, in accordance with municipal legislation. Occupants are responsible for ensuring that smoke alarms are in good working order by checking them and maintaining them as needed.

In the greater Montréal area, residential buildings built before 1985 must be equipped with smoke alarms with a 10-year non-removable lithium battery if they are not connected to an electrical system.

Visit https://sim.montreal.ca/en/did-you-check-your-smoke-alarm to learn more.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

Source: Guy Jr Lapointe, division chief, Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal; Information: Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal, [email protected]