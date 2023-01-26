AIR MILES Welcomes New Chief Customer Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The AIR MILES Reward Program (AIR MILES), Canada's most recognized loyalty program, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the hiring of veteran customer experience and marketing strategist Justine Melman.

In this role, Melman will oversee customer and digital engagement, and further develop AIR MILES' best-in-class customer experience. She will continue to grow the AIR MILES Reward Program by developing new world-class products and programs for Collectors, and empowering cross-functional teams within the organization to deliver increased value for Collectors and Partners.

"As AIR MILES progresses further along in its evolution, ensuring our Collectors truly understand the role that the Program plays in their everyday lives is one of our top priorities," says Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "Justine brings unparalleled experience to our organization. We're confident that her proven history as a customer-centric marketer will promote the comprehension and engagement we continue to work towards."

Melman is an accomplished senior executive, bringing cross-industry experience within both B2B and B2C verticals. She has overseen all functional business areas related to awareness, acquisition and retention, including brand, omnichannel campaigns, digital experience, product marketing, content, social media, public relations and communications, and analytics.

Prior to her new role with AIR MILES, Melman led marketing and customer experience efforts at top national and international organizations, including eBay, Clearco, Cineplex Entertainment, Holt Renfrew, Yahoo! Canada, and the Globe and Mail.

"I'm hugely passionate about transformation, and that's the exciting phase that AIR MILES is currently in," says Melman. "Getting an opportunity to work with a beloved and iconic Canadian brand through this lens, while bringing more value to our Collectors and Partners in the process, is a tremendous privilege. I look forward to building on the meaningful change that our team has already brought to the Program in recent years."

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with millions of active collector accounts. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. The AIR MILES Reward Program gives collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events, and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations. For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca.

SOURCE AIR MILES Reward Program

For further information: Allie Martin, [email protected], 905-749-0228