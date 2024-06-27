Recent BMO AIR MILES credit card enhancements allow cardholders to earn 10 per cent more Miles, providing more value to Canadians

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the AIR MILES Reward Program unveils its new brand platform, Collect more moments, presenting a strategic vision that will reshape the future of loyalty programs in Canada as it continues to adapt to evolving consumer purchasing habits. The new platform encapsulates the open and flexible program AIR MILES has been evolving into, such as the introduction of the ability to convert Cash Miles to Dream Miles and vice versa, and showcases the true value of being an active and engaged collector.

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, AIR MILES helps Canadians reconnect and enhance relationships with those who give their lives meaning. As Canadians continue to prioritize value, AIR MILES has made key program changes to strengthen its presence in key everyday purchase categories – grocery, gas, and pharmacy – to allow Canadians to get to their next reward and moment faster, which the new platform underscores.

The program's acquisition by BMO in 2023 has enabled a runway of significant program enhancements that cumulated in the launch of the new brand platform. These enhancements include a new travel platform with improved earning opportunities and more flexibility on booking, the introduction of the innovative AIR MILES Receipts offering Canadians a new way to earn Miles and stack on the value while grocery shopping, and new Card Link Offers (CLO) partners alongside an expanded national partnership with Pharmasave. With strengthened presence in key everyday purchase categories — grocery, gas, pharmacy — AIR MILES is the loyalty program offering the most ways to earn, allowing Canadians to collect more moments faster.

Collect more moments marks a fundamental shift in how the program operates and functions to reward collectors almost everywhere they shop and allow them to get more from what they want.

"Real loyalty is more than a transaction, and Collect more moments is more than a tagline, more than a promise to collectors. AIR MILES' new brand platform keeps us focused on the moments we want to create and enjoy — and the partners, products, and experiences that connect to those moments," says Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES. "We've listened to our collectors, partners, and Canadians, and today marks the first step on our journey to reimagine AIR MILES around a unifying idea that will sharpen our business decision-making and ring in a new era for one of Canada's most recognized loyalty programs."

To further enhance the collector experience and provide more value, AIR MILES now offers:

Tier Benefit Updates: Gold and Onyx collectors can convert Dream Miles to Cash Miles and vice versa. Onyx collectors enjoy unlimited transfers, while Gold collectors can transfer up to 1,000 Miles per year, giving them more freedom and flexibility to collect the moments that matter to them. Among other benefits,Gold and Onyx collectors enjoy many travel benefits, merchandise discounts, and more, and will gain access to an exclusive promotion once per year, debuting later in 2024.

AIR MILES continues to demonstrate the open and flexible nature of the program by offering collectors the opportunity to earn more ways at more places, including at over 94 per cent of grocers nationwide and on eligible liquor purchases through AIR MILES Receipts, with plans to expand to more brands and categories, alongside in-store at more Pharmasave locations across the country, starting . Card-Linked Offers: AIR MILES' coalition of partners and earning opportunities continue to grow as it announces new card-linked offers with Turo, Instacart, Moroccanoil, and Porter Airlines. It is another way to earn Miles faster, and now BMO AIR MILES credit cardholders gain access to these offers automatically as part of their cards' benefits.

To bring the platform to life, AIR MILES is launching a national marketing campaign which will roll out across various channels and will be anchored by a TV spot positioning AIR MILES as an enabler of moments and connection. It also includes the launch of a national "Moment Shop" tour designed to help Canadians enjoy moments, an Epic Moments Giveaway, and one of its largest-ever redemption events.

To learn more about AIR MILES, visit www.airmiles.ca .

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is one of Canada's most recognized loyalty programs, with over 9.5 million active collector accounts, representing more than half of all Canadian households. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

