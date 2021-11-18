Re-imagined AIR MILES Flights booking platform offers more choice, flexibility and transparency

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the AIR MILES® Reward Program launches the all-new AIR MILES Flights booking platform, which turns dreams into destinations by putting control back into the hands of Canadian travellers. Coming at a time when 70 per cent of AIR MILES collectors have expressed a desire to return to travel, and on the heels of the AIR MILES brand relaunch in October, the revamped Flights platform offers collectors a life with all the extras, and with more choice, flexibility and transparency.

With the AIR MILES Flights booking platform, collectors now have flexibility in flight! They can choose their airline, class of travel, departure location and even how they pay. Other exciting extras include the ability to double dip and earn airline loyalty rewards on top of AIR MILES Reward Miles on eligible fares; the ability to book Premium Economy, Business, and First-Class tickets; and more. Here's what else they can expect each time they book:

The best available fares

Travel from just about any departure location in the world

Pay however they want – book a ticket with a credit card and get AIR MILES Reward Miles, or redeem AIR MILES Dream Milesä

No more booking fees for tickets purchased by credit card

A fully re-designed mobile responsive user experience

Even more benefits when they pay with a BMO AIR MILES World Elite Mastercard or American Express®*AIR MILES credit card

As part of the new AIR MILES Flights platform, AIR MILES is pleased to share the news that we've added several more airline reward partners including Air Transat, Emirates, Etihad, Icelandair and Qatar Airways. For the most up-to-date special promotions from select airlines, visit airmiles.ca/travel-promotions.

Plus, in celebration of the launch of AIR MILES Flights, collectors will get 200 Bonus Miles on all flight tickets (except on those for infants) when booking on airmiles.ca and paying with a credit card. Offer is available for bookings made by January 31, 2022.

"As one of Canada's largest travel providers, with nearly 30 years of helping turn everyday purchases into unforgettable travel experiences, we're delighted to put flexibility in flight with our fully revamped AIR MILES Flights platform," said Blair Cameron, President & CEO, AIR MILES Reward Program. "As a brand, we're committed to helping collectors enjoy a life full of extras, and the AIR MILES Flights platform is yet another example of that commitment coming to life."

To learn more about the new AIR MILES Flights platform or to make a booking, visit airmiles.ca/flights.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program with approximately two-thirds of all Canadian households participating. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give Canadians the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events or attractions and, instantly, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash, at participating partner locations. For more information, visit airmiles.ca.

®* Used by Amex Bank of Canada under license from American Express.

SOURCE AIR MILES Reward Program

For further information: about AIR MILES Flights, contact Tamar Sayed, [email protected]

Related Links

www.airmiles.ca

