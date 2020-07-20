AIR MILES® launches new brand platform - Rewarding Canadians, every day™ - celebrating its role, together with its coalition of Partners, in rewarding nearly 11 million Collectors

Rewarding Canadians, every day™ launches with ambitious, national marketing campaign that puts AIR MILES Collectors and coalition Partners front and centre.

TORONTO, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the AIR MILES Reward Program is excited to unveil a new brand platform that reinforces the ability of Canada's most-recognized loyalty program to create daily moments of reward for the nearly 11 million Canadians who proudly participate in the Program. Rewarding Canadians, every day™, which launches with a national marketing campaign featuring real AIR MILES Collectors, is built from the shared stories of Collectors – and from the power of the AIR MILES coalition of Partners coming together to help generate a moment of reward for a Collector every two seconds, every day, coast to coast.

The launch of this new brand platform is the culmination of a lengthy internal review and audit of all existing brand marketing collateral, with collaboration and input from AIR MILES' core Partners. During these discovery sessions, it became transparently clear that the power of the AIR MILES coalition – together with AIR MILES' ability to generate a personalized and relevant Reward Program – lies at the heart of the AIR MILES experience. Ultimately, at the intersection of these two forces, sits the AIR MILES Collector: forever the focus of the AIR MILES Reward Program experience.

As many Canadians look to major brands for support through these challenging times, reinforcing the AIR MILES value proposition of turning everyday purchases into tangible, relevant and exciting moments of reward now takes on even greater importance.

"Ever since our inception, AIR MILES has remained committed to connecting our Collectors to a wide variety of Partners across a range of verticals and has remained solely focused on leveraging the power of this coalition to create simple, easy ways for Collectors to turn everyday purchases into meaningful Rewards. In doing so, we have entrenched our Program as an integral part of our country's retail landscape for a large number of Canadians," said Blair Cameron, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "Rewarding Canadians, every day™ is a celebration of the relationships we've fostered over the last 28 years, and a commitment to strengthen them over the next 28 years and beyond."

Rewarding Canadians, every day™ features real Collectors experiencing moments of reward and is supported by a national media campaign that includes television, radio, out-of-home, connected TV, programmatic digital, social media, influencers and traditional public relations. Across all channels, Canadians will see AIR MILES' commitment to shining a light on its Collectors and Partners.

Shining a light on Collectors, coast to coast:

Launching with a 30-second hero video and a robust out-of-home campaign and supported by a wide range of video and static content featuring real Collectors, the marketing assets were developed based on input from AIR MILES Collectors sharing their stories of being rewarded through the Program.

Following the marketing launch, AIR MILES is going back on the road to produce a second wave of assets that supports its coalition of Partners and its position as the beloved Canadian loyalty program by replacing all stock imagery, trained actors or models with real Collectors in all brand marketing channels.

Cameron continues, "Every decision we make as a brand is made with the Collector at our core. Our ability to deliver a personalized, relevant and valuable Program experience is rooted in our deep understanding of our Collectors. What they want, when they want it, and how we should be evolving to meet their needs. Rewarding Canadians, every day™ is the visualization of our commitment, and we are so proud to build an entire platform inspired by real Collector stories and the moments of reward that AIR MILES has helped to provide them with."

AIR MILES Summer Stay-cay Giveaway:

As part of the Rewarding Canadians, every day™ launch, AIR MILES and participating Partners are coming together to remind Collectors that each time they pull out their Card or AIR MILES App, it could lead to an unforgettable Reward. The AIR MILES Summer Stay-cay Giveaway, which runs from July 20 to August 9, celebrates the brand platform launch by giving Collectors the opportunity to win an unbelievable prize just for opting in and getting a Mile at participating Partner locations.

Plus, BMO AIR MILES Credit Card Cardholders have a chance to win even more prizes. To learn more and to opt into the contest, simply visit airmiles.ca/summergiveaway.

Prizes that Collectors are eligible to win this summer include:

1 Grand Prize of 100,000 Miles

100 Prizes (25 per region) of 10,000 Miles each

200 Prizes (50 per region) of 5,000 Miles each (BMO AIR MILES Credit Card Cardholders only)

For more information, or to become a Collector, visit airmiles.ca.

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most-recognized loyalty program, with nearly 11 million active Collector Accounts, representing approximately two-thirds of all Canadian households. AIR MILES Collectors get Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands, and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. It is the only loyalty program of its kind to give Collectors the flexibility and choice to use Miles on aspirational Rewards such as merchandise, travel, events or attractions; or, instantly, in-store or online through AIR MILES Cash at participating Partner locations.

