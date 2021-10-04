Offering more choice, flexibility and transparency, AIR MILES Flights turns dreams into destinations while putting control back in the hands of Canadian travellers, who can easily choose their airline, class of travel, departure location (from anywhere in the world) and even how they pay. This is "flexibility in flight." To revamp the flight program, we worked closely with collectors who provided feedback and input at each stage of planning, testing and development.

"In response to feedback from collectors and partners, we've challenged ourselves to enhance the value we're delivering at every touchpoint. From improving our digital properties, to launching new partnerships like Voilà by Sobeys and lowering the amount of Miles required to make a redemption on today's top brands, we're excited to deliver more value to Canadians," said Blair Cameron, President & CEO, AIR MILES Reward Program. "This fall, Canadians can experience the beginning of our program enhancements that will continue throughout 2022 as we bring forward a lineup of benefits designed with the sole objective of helping collectors' dreams come true."

More Redemption Benefits:

Merchandise Rewards – Great Brands, Fewer Miles

Over the past year, we've been making it easier for collectors to get a wide selection of merchandise products sooner by reducing the number of Miles required to redeem. This has resulted in collectors across all tiers saving millions of Miles while getting the products they love. In fact, collectors have received up to 26% more value on merchandise redemptions as a result of this improved value proposition. As part of the brand launch, we're adding a little extra GRAVY with an additional 100 Miles off when collectors redeem for merchandise rewards valued at 1,000 Miles or more. Collectors simply need to use the promo code "GRAVY" to get a discount until October 31.

More Ways to Earn:

More Collector Benefits with Partners

A pillar of the AIR MILES brand is our longstanding partners, as well as the strength of our partner coalition. Through a shared commitment towards delivering tremendous value to our collectors, AIR MILES is rolling out new benefits for collectors this fall. Beginning October 1, the following benefits will launch:

AIR MILES is proud to welcome all BMO AIR MILES World Elite Mastercard holders to Onyx status and all BMO AIR MILES Mastercard holders to Gold status. These collectors can begin experiencing the benefits of AIR MILES status immediately through to the end of 2022.

We're also offering all Onyx collectors an automatic upgrade so that they'll receive the benefits of Shell Go+ membership until the end of 2022, including 2x the Miles on most fuel or in-store purchases, and 5x the Miles when they use a BMO AIR MILES credit card.

Finally, since launching a new website in 2020 that puts relevant and timely offers in front of collectors in an intuitive way, collectors now have more opportunities to earn value faster with hundreds of available Bonus Mile offers. Whether planning ahead for a shopping trip on airmiles.ca or staying connected with the AIR MILES app in-store for the latest offers, collectors can get rewarded faster with valuable bonus offers from leading brands like BMO, Sobeys, Shell and Metro, to name a few.

A MODERN TAKE ON AN ICONIC BRAND

To complement and support the program enhancements AIR MILES is bringing to market, we solicited feedback from our most engaged customers to help evolve our brand identity and better represent the direction in which the program is headed. And so, AIR MILES is excited to reveal the new visual identity for the AIR MILES Reward Program!

At the core of our new look and feel is a modern take on our iconic logo, alongside our new tagline "IT'S ALL GRAVY." This tagline encapsulates what AIR MILES and its partners offer – that little bit extra; the gravy on top. With AIR MILES, you'll get on board for a life of all the extras, such as:

Getting Miles everywhere and earning Miles up to 7.8 times faster with an AIR MILES credit card*

Gaining access to hundreds of offers from the palm of your hand with the AIR MILES app

Saving money on your everyday spend on groceries and fuel with AIR MILES Cash Miles

Turning dreams into destinations with the all-new AIR MILES Flights

Turning everyday purchases into the products you want, and getting those products for fewer Miles

Getting more Miles at more brands with AIR MILES new Card Linked Offers program

Getting Miles from the comfort of your couch when shopping online with Voilà by Sobeys, The Children's Place, Staples, Global Pet Foods, Metro Online, airmilesshops.ca and more

Experiencing more choice and flexibility than any other loyalty program in how you get or use Miles for valuable rewards

To celebrate the beginning of the new brand, AIR MILES is launching a national marketing campaign to excite and re-engage collectors and inspire non-collectors to get involved. Launched today, and set against a freshly designed digital environment, the advertising campaign will be executed on TV, out-of-home, PR, social, experiential, influencer and digital channels.

The focal point of the brand relaunch is a film spot that invites viewers to join AIR MILES on a journey through a magical, whimsical world that contextualizes "IT'S ALL GRAVY" by reminding us of all of life's little extras made possible with AIR MILES. It's a world where anything can happen, and does happen, just like the world that Canadians experience when they become AIR MILES collectors!

For more information, visit: www.airmiles.ca .

* Based on a comparison made between February 2021 and July 2021, showing an average of 2,557 AIR MILES Reward Miles earned by collectors who used an AIR MILES credit card vs. the average of 327 Miles earned by collectors who didn't use an AIR MILES credit card

