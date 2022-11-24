AIR MILES® announces multi-year contract extension with Shell Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The AIR MILES Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, announces a multi-year contract renewal with Shell Canada ("Shell"), an integrated energy company, and original Partner of the AIR MILES Reward Program.

AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles for automotive fuel, convenience retail and car wash purchases made at participating Shell-branded stations across Canada. In the last decade alone of its partnership with Shell, AIR MILES has issued billions of Reward Miles to its collectors.

"Shell's continued partnership with AIR MILES demonstrates the ongoing value our collaboration brings to the consumer retail mobility business in Canada," said Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "We look forward to delivering an open and accessible loyalty solution to support Shell's business objectives."

"As a global leader in mobility, Shell's mission is to make life's journeys better," said Kent Martin, General Manager of Shell Canada Mobility. "We are pleased to be extending our decades-long partnership with AIR MILES to provide Shell customers with relevant and personalized loyalty offers across an evolving range of premium fuels, convenience retail and car wash options."

Through this partnership extension, Shell Canada and AIR MILES are helping collectors turn money spent on fuel, convenience retail and car washes into valuable rewards. Plus, collectors can earn a little extra relief at the pumps by getting free gas at Shell locations across the country when using Cash Miles towards their next Shell purchase.

To learn more about the AIR MILES Reward Program and access personalized offers from Shell, and more, visit www.airmiles.ca or download the AIR MILES App today.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with millions of active collector accounts. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. The AIR MILES Reward Program gives collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events, and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations. For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca.

