TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - AIR MILES recognizes that Canadians continue to prioritize value and convenience when they shop and choose loyalty programs, and today announces a series of expanded offerings made in line with enduring shifts in how we're shopping. AIR MILES collectors now earn Miles at wholesale clubs and alcohol retailers in addition to grocers across the country—a game changer in the Canadian loyalty landscape.

"How we buy groceries, everyday essentials, and little luxuries is shifting, and we believe the way brands reward Canadians needs to change to keep pace. Consumers are looking for programs that give them greater flexibility and help them save money, and we're leading the way with program innovations," says Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES. "In 2023, AIR MILES gave Canadians $76M in redemption value on everyday essentials. With the program changes we're announcing today, we are giving Canadians better earning power nationally and expect to issue 60% more Miles to our credit card holders in this category – without being tied to any one retailer or loyalty program."

To stack on the value at a time when Canadians need it most, AIR MILES is expanding:

Credit card multiplier value: AIR MILES credit card holders have been earning 2x the Miles on grocery purchases at retailers across Canada . Effective immediately, they will also earn 2x the Miles at any eligible wholesale club or alcohol retailer when paying with their card. BMO®† AIR MILES® World Elite®* Mastercard®* collectors earn 2 Miles for every $12 spent at any eligible grocery store, wholesale club, or alcohol retailer, while those using their BMO®† AIR MILES® Mastercard® earn 2 Miles for every $25 spent, significantly increasing the value they can earn.

Receipt-scanning category inclusion: AIR MILES is expanding its innovative AIR MILES Receipts offering beyond grocery banners to other categories. Starting May 23, collectors can earn Bonus Miles on eligible purchases at alcohol retailers across Canada, with many more categories to come.

AIR MILES is expanding its innovative AIR MILES Receipts offering beyond grocery banners to other categories. Starting , collectors can earn Bonus Miles on eligible purchases at alcohol retailers across , with many more categories to come. Miles-earning on online grocery: AIR MILES welcomes Instacart to airmilesshops.ca, allowing collectors to enjoy rich Miles-earning opportunities on grocery delivery. This is in addition to food delivery orders at DoorDash, HelloFresh and more, and redeem Cash Miles for e-vouchers they can use at SkipTheDishes, DoorDash, UberEats and several restaurants across Canada .

Introduced in 2023, AIR MILES Receipts allows collectors to earn Miles on their eligible grocery purchases via in-app offers and receipt-scanning technology. This rewards collectors for spending on groceries nearly everywhere they shop. AIR MILES continues to add new consumer packaged goods brands and offers to make it even more attractive to Canadians. What's more, the Miles collectors earn can be stacked with other loyalty programs, allowing their hard-earned dollars to go further.

"By covering 94 percent of national grocers with Receipts and now extending to alcohol and wholesale club outlets nationwide with our credit card multiplier, we continue to offer Canadians enhanced opportunities to earn greater value no matter where they shop, whether it's a local store, big grocery chain, wholesale club or at a big box store. We remain committed to enriching the program's offerings. Last year, we introduced 55 new brands alongside our existing 300+ leading Canadian, global, and online retailers," says Stewart. "With the addition of a new national high-frequency partner, exciting new brands featuring card-linked offers (CLOs), and an upcoming unveiling of a new brand platform and value proposition coming in the next several months, we're dedicated to continually enhancing the AIR MILES experience."

