By linking any Canadian-issued Mastercard to their AIR MILES account, collectors can accelerate their earning potential while earning Miles on eligible purchases at these notable brands

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The AIR MILES® Reward Program is thrilled to announce that beginning today, millions of collectors can now benefit from enhanced earning potential by simply linking any Canadian-issued Mastercard to their AIR MILES account with the launch of three exciting new brand partnerships with Goodfood, Natura Market and Peter & Paul's. The launch of these new brand partners reflects AIR MILES commitment to expanding its partnership models and providing opportunities for brands to create meaningful connections with the millions of Canadians who collect Miles.

Following the introduction of card linked offers last year, AIR MILES has seen tremendous growth in the adoption and use of this exciting new avenue for earning, which is also attracting new brands into the program. Over the past six months, AIR MILES has seen double-digit growth in collectors linking their Mastercards to their AIR MILES accounts, every month. This growth in engagement is translating into more Miles and more rewards for collectors and is a testament to the power of AIR MILES' ability to help brands connect with consumers, expanding their target audience. By tapping into the power of AIR MILES' unparalleled data set and marketing reach, brands can intersect consumers on their path to purchase with rich and relevant card linked offers that provide a tangible benefit to the consumer.

"Through our multiple open and flexible partnership models, our program is in a unique position to provide exciting new opportunities for Canadian consumers to engage with brands of all sizes and from a range of industries. This flexible approach directly benefits consumers by providing them with the choice to engage with our program in a manner that meets their expectations," says Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "Today, we are thrilled to be launching card linked offers alongside these three notable brands and collaborating with them to make their everyday shopping experience more rewarding for Canadians, coast to coast."

The addition of Goodfood , along with Natura Market and Peter & Paul's , continues the positive momentum that AIR MILES has experienced with its card linked offers and reflects its commitment to providing more choice to collectors in where, how, and when they want to earn Miles. At launch, collectors will earn 45 Miles for every $85 spent at Goodfood and 50 Miles for every $100 spent at either Natura Market or Peter & Paul.

Goodfood is Canada's number one meal kit service, offering chef-inspired meals complete with fresh ingredients right to your door. It turns individuals into home chefs all across the country, while also offering grocery essentials and more. In addition to Goodfood, AIR MILES collectors can now earn while shopping online at Natura Market–a retailer specializing in clean and natural grocery, pantry, and wellness products. Also at Peter & Paul's, a luxurious gifting company servicing Canadians and beyond.

This announcement comes fresh off the heels of the addition of Pattison Food Group to AIR MILES' card-linked offers promotion. It represents the growth momentum AIR MILES is currently seeing and its plans to continue on this trajectory. As a brand with a core mission rooted in offering convenience, flexibility and choice to consumers, it continuously searches for new ways to do so. Adding these three new partners to its network of 300+ leading brands demonstrates AIR MILES' commitment to evolving its program and offering value to collectors on a range of goods.

To learn more about AIR MILES, visit airmiles.ca or download the AIR MILES app today.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with millions of active collector accounts. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. The AIR MILES Reward Program gives collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events, and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations. For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca .

SOURCE AIR MILES Reward Program

For further information: Allie Martin, [email protected], 905-749-0228