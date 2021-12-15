The app, designed by AIR MILES INCENTIVES, gives eligible Shopify merchants a new tool to grow their e-commerce business while rewarding AIR MILES collectors

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The AIR MILES® Reward Program is proud to support the launch of the AIR MILES INCENTIVES® Shopify App, managed by RMG Loyalty. Providing a competitive advantage to participating merchants, the new plug-in gives qualified Shopify merchants the opportunity to reward customers and grow their e-commerce businesses.

"For many Canadian small businesses, the time, investment and resources required to launch a proprietary loyalty program that generates significant impact and ROI can be challenging," explains Brad Wolff, President of AIR MILES INCENTIVES. "We are thrilled to launch the AIR MILES INCENTIVES Shopify App to address these barriers and provide Shopify merchants with the opportunity to leverage the brand power and consumer engagement of the AIR MILES Reward Program to help them grow their business."

The AIR MILES INCENTIVES Shopify App quickly, simply and securely integrates with merchants' existing e-commerce stores, allowing the customization of AIR MILES Reward Miles offers to promote specific products or services, increase basket size and conversion, reduce cart abandonment, and more.

Small businesses will also benefit from features such as:

The ability to promote both always-on and limited-time offers

A simple-to-use interface that allows merchants to easily plan, develop and implement offers

The ability for Miles to be automatically deposited into a customer's collector account once payment is completed

Tracking and transaction-level reporting of all Miles awarded

Tapping into the brand power and consumer engagement of Canada's most recognized loyalty program

"Since the soft launch of the AIR MILES INCENTIVES Shopify App through our e-commerce platform, hosted by Shopify, more than 33% of all our online orders have qualified to earn AIR MILES Reward Miles," shared Matt Holmes, Marketing Manager, Wholesale Furniture Brokers (www.GoWFB.ca). "I would recommend the app to other small or independent online-based businesses because it's easy to implement, and the widely recognized AIR MILES brand lends credibility and trust to your own brand while making customers happy."

The AIR MILES INCENTIVES Shopify App arrives on the heels of the AIR MILES Reward Program's transformational brand relaunch this fall, which promised a series of program enhancements, including more ways for collectors to earn Miles on everyday purchases and more ways for brands to work with AIR MILES.

To learn more about the new AIR MILES INCENTIVES Shopify App, visit www.airmilesincentives.ca/shopifyapp.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program with approximately two-thirds of all Canadian households participating. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give Canadians the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events or attractions and, instantly, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash Miles, at participating partner locations.

For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca.

About AIR MILES INCENTIVES, managed by RMG Loyalty

AIR MILES INCENTIVES, managed by RMG Loyalty, partners with small- and medium-sized enterprises to build customized, cost-effective loyalty solutions that leverage the AIR MILES Reward Program. By adopting this established and highly valued rewards program, AIR MILES INCENTIVES's partners gain a unique and competitive advantage that helps to drive incremental sales, enhance their customer relationships and more. The RMG Loyalty team draws on more than 60 years of combined experience building customized loyalty/reward programs for businesses in multiple industries, including B2C and B2B. We strive to make it as easy as possible for our partners to build, launch and run their program, and we provide support every step of the way to ensure they get the most out of their participation in the AIR MILES Reward Program.

To learn more, visit www.airmilesincentives.ca.

