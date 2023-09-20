AIR MILES brings new convenient earning opportunity to Canadian households by launching new offer with leading meal kit provider HelloFresh

This new limited-time offer allows collectors the opportunity to earn Miles on their first six HelloFresh meal kit orders

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the AIR MILES® Reward Program (AIR MILES) announced it is expanding its partnership with Canada's leading meal kit provider, HelloFresh. AIR MILES collectors will now be able to earn up to 1,000 Bonus Miles™ on their first six meal kit orders with HelloFresh; bringing additional value and convenience to Canadians' busy schedules.

HelloFresh is a meal kit subscription provider that delivers fresh meals and recipes straight to individuals' doorsteps. Each kit features fresh ingredients, in just the right quantities, and easy-to-follow recipe cards to take the time and stress away from meal planning and grocery shopping, and to reduce food waste along the way. With a variety of meal kit options, there is something for every household and lifestyle, offering convenience and flexibility.

"This new offer comes at the perfect time for collectors, just after school starts again and as we all look to get back into a routine," says Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "We are continuously looking for new earning opportunities for our millions of collectors and are thrilled to be collaborating with HelloFresh. Some of its core values being rooted in convenience and flexibility directly correlates with AIR MILES' and we are excited to be launching this offer to Canadians."

For this limited-time collaboration, collectors can earn 500 Bonus Miles on their first order of a HelloFresh meal kit box and an additional 100 Bonus Miles on each of the next five orders of a meal kit box. That's an earning potential of up to 1,000 Bonus Miles which is equivalent to $100 in AIR MILES Cash Miles™ that can be used towards gas or eVouchers for everyday essentials. Collectors are invited to sign up at www.hellofresh.ca/airmiles or by entering code AIRML1K170 during the checkout process. This offer is available now and goes until March 10, 2024.

"As Canada's leading meal kit provider, it was an obvious choice to collaborate with one of Canada's largest loyalty rewards programs on an exciting new offer for Canadians," says Philip Kuang, Sr Manager of Partnerships and Growth. "We are looking forward to welcoming AIR MILES collectors to HelloFresh and delivering fresh and simple ingredients and recipes, so they can take back their evenings with fewer trips to the store and less time meal planning."

To learn more about AIR MILES, visit airmiles.ca or download the AIR MILES app today.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is one of Canada's most recognized loyalty programs, with over 10 million active collector accounts, representing more than half of all Canadian households.

AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events, and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations.

About HelloFresh Canada

HelloFresh Canada was founded in February 2016. HelloFresh delivers 'cook from scratch' meal plans straight to your door with carefully curated, easy-to-follow recipe cards and locally sourced pre-portioned fresh ingredients in just the right quantities. HelloFresh helps reduce food waste and takes care of the meal planning, shopping, measuring, and delivering, leaving time for you to do the fun parts: cooking and eating. HelloFresh caters to a variety of needs by offering Pronto, Family, and Veggie boxes. HelloFresh delivers all across Canada. In the three-month period between October 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, HelloFresh delivered 179 million meals to 5.29 million active customers worldwide.

SOURCE AIR MILES Reward Program

For further information: Allie Martin, [email protected], 905-749-0228