AIR MILES Announces New Collaboration with Former Football Player Étienne Boulay and TV host Maïka Desnoyers

Étienne Boulay and Maïka Desnoyers become the newest Quebec ambassadors for the AIR MILES® Reward Program

MONTREAL, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the AIR MILES Reward Program is proud to announce its collaboration with Quebec-based celebrities, Étienne Boulay and Maïka Desnoyers. Widely recognized from Etienne's football career, and their regular appearances hosting a variety of local TV shows, the couple shares their everyday life and growing family through the Ma Famille Mon Chaos blog and social media pages. Avid AIR MILES Collectors for over 4 years, Étienne and Maïka's role as AIR MILES ambassadors will see them sharing their experience as parents and AIR MILES Collectors with their community as they provide tips, tricks and recommendations for how Collectors can get closer to their Rewards.

Étienne and Maïka are not afraid to say it, life with three young children (and soon four!) can be chaotic. And as AIR MILES ambassadors, they will demonstrate how to best use the Program to get rewarded on everyday purchases. From getting Miles through in-store and online purchases at AIR MILES Partners, or using Miles on Rewards they love, Étienne and Maïka will show how AIR MILES brings the whole family closer together. Whether getting instantly rewarded on everyday purchases for the family through AIR MILES Cash or enjoying culinary, travel, sports and music experiences with Dream Miles, Étienne and Maïka are showing how it is easier than ever to get and use your Miles.

"We are proud to work with this beloved couple and welcome them to the AIR MILES family as official Quebec ambassadors. Their story and experience with the Program over the past several years exemplifies how Collectors can get the most out of the AIR MILES Experience," says Rachel McQueen, Senior Vice President, Collector Experience & Marketing, AIR MILES Reward Program. "All across the country, young families are looking for ways to make their everyday purchases go further and we can't think of a better way to show Collectors how AIR MILES connects young families to moments of reward than through the shared experiences of Étienne and Maïka."

"As avid Collectors since 2015, we can proudly say that we love being veterans of the AIR MILES Reward Program! We can't wait to bring our community of loyal fans behind-the-scenes of the AIR MILES Reward Program and give them the tips and tricks that can turn everyday purchases into moments that matter," says Étienne Boulay. "We love that, as a growing family, there is a Program that reflects our lifestyle and gives us the chance to use Miles towards our purchase instead of money while getting access to unique Rewards, every day," says Maïka Desnoyers.

To celebrate the launch of this exciting new collaboration, AIR MILES released the first piece of branded content that features Etienne and Maika. Ma Famille Mes Récompenses brings Canadians a flavour of what to expect through the AIR MILES collaboration and can be seen here .

