AIR MILES adds new earning opportunities at 257 Pattison Food Group Stores

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The AIR MILES® Reward Program is excited to announce high-frequency grocer Pattison Food Group is now a part of its card-linked offers promotion, where collectors can accelerate earn potential while shopping for everyday grocery essentials.

Starting today, at any of Pattison Food Group's 257 participating grocery retailer locations, AIR MILES collectors who link any Canadian-issued Mastercard to their AIR MILES card online can earn Miles on eligible purchases. AIR MILES and Pattison Food Group are celebrating the launch of this partnership with a bonus offer until November 16, where collectors can earn 100 Bonus Miles when they spend $100* or more in-store or online at participating Pattison Food Group grocery retailer locations with a linked Mastercard**.

Pattison Food Group consists of eight grocery banners, and its largest is Save-On-Foods, a well-known retail chain with 176 stores across Western Canada. The other participating banners are Buy-Low Foods, Quality Foods, Choices Markets, Urban Fare, Nesters Market, PriceSmart Foods, and Nature's Fare Markets, bringing this points-earning opportunity to customers in markets of all sizes throughout Western Canada.

"We are excited to have Western Canada's leading provider of food, Pattison Food Group, join as part of our card linked offers," says Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "As an organization, we are committed to providing choice and flexibility for collectors to earn on items that are meaningful and relevant to them, like groceries at one of Pattison Foods Group's many banners."

"We believe in finding strategic partnerships with strong brands that share our enthusiasm for targeted marketing and personalized offers for our customers, and we're very excited to partner with AIR MILES," said Dan Howe, Chief Marketing Officer for Pattison Food Group. "More Rewards and AIR MILES are two strong loyalty programs in Western Canada and together, we have opportunities to create win-win value for customers."

This exciting grocery addition accompanies a number of Canada's favourite brands who have launched card linked offers with AIR MILES, including Subway®, Boston Pizza, VIA Rail, Kernels Popcorn, DSW, and The Shoe Company. Adding Pattison Food Group reflects how AIR MILES continues to evolve its program to unlock value for collectors with new and exciting ways to earn Miles across its network of 300+ leading brands. This was showcased with the recent announcement that collectors can now earn Miles when shopping online through airmilesshops.ca with Best Buy Canada, giving collectors more choice and flexibility to earn Miles across major categories of online shopping.

Earning Miles faster has never been easier. In three quick steps, collectors can reach their next reward sooner:

Link your cards: Visit airmilescardlink.ca to link any Canadian-issued Mastercard to your AIR MILES card.





to link any Canadian-issued Mastercard to your AIR MILES card. Shop the offers: Enjoy limited-time offers when you pay for eligible purchases with your linked credit card at participating brands.





Reap the rewards: Watch the Miles add up, bringing you closer to your next reward.

Participating banners and offers**:

Save-On-Foods : Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend $100 at Save-On-Foods in-store or online at www.saveonfoods.com

: Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend at Save-On-Foods in-store or online at www.saveonfoods.com Buy-Low Foods: Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend $100 at Buy-Low Foods in-store or online at www.buy-low.com for in-store pickup or delivery

Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend at Buy-Low Foods in-store or online at www.buy-low.com for in-store pickup or delivery Nesters Market : Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend $100 at Nesters Market in-store

: Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend at Nesters Market in-store Quality Foods : Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend $100 at Quality Foods in-store or online at www.qualityfoods.com

: Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend at Quality Foods in-store or online at www.qualityfoods.com Choices Market: Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend $100 at Choices Markets in-store or online at shop.choicesmarkets.com

Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend at Choices Markets in-store or online at shop.choicesmarkets.com Nature's Fare Markets : Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend $100 at Nature's Fare Markets in-store or online at www.naturesfare.com for in-store pickup

: Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend at Nature's Fare Markets in-store or online at www.naturesfare.com for in-store pickup Urban Fare : Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend $100 at Urban Fare in-store or online at www.urbanfare.com

: Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend at Urban Fare in-store or online at www.urbanfare.com PriceSmart Foods : Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend $100 at PriceSmart Foods in-store or online for in-store pickup at www.pricesmartfoods.com

: Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend at PriceSmart Foods in-store or online for in-store pickup at www.pricesmartfoods.com Bulkley Valley: Get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles™ when you spend $100 at Bulkley Valley in-store





* Launch offer only. Ends November 16, 2022. ** Terms apply. See airmilescardlink.ca





About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with millions of active collector accounts. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. The AIR MILES Reward Program gives collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events, and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations. For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca.

About Pattison Food Group

Established in 2021, Pattison Food Group is a Jim Pattison business and Western Canada's leading provider of food and drugs. Pattison Food Group includes Save-On-Foods, Buy-Low Foods, Quality Foods, Everything Wine, Pure Integrative Pharmacy, Imperial Distributors Canada Inc., and other Jim Pattison Group specialty and wholesale operations. Its businesses employ more than 30,000 team members in its nearly 300 food and drug retail locations and share a passion for giving back to the communities where they do business. Pattison Food Group businesses are leaders in customer service and innovation and are committed to achieving long-term growth.

