TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a series of program enhancements that kickstarted with the unveiling of its new brand identity at the beginning of October, and which continued through the launch of Card Linked Offers and its all-new flight platform last week, the AIR MILES Reward Program is delivering on its promise of providing collectors more choice and flexibility through the holidays. With more opportunities to earn Miles on rich promotions and curated merchandise perfect for holiday gift giving, and with the ability to use Miles to pay it forward, Canada's most recognized loyalty program is adding a little extra gravy to the holidays.

Card Linked Offers Gives Collectors More Miles at More Brands

With Card Linked Offers, collectors can earn Bonus Miles on qualifying purchases when they link any Canadian-issued Mastercard to their AIR MILES card. Beginning November 2, 2021, and running through the holiday season, collectors can earn Bonus Miles at some of Canada's favourite brands including Subway®, Indigo.ca, Boston Pizza, Sephora, Mary Brown's Chicken, Via Rail, Kernels Popcorn, The Shoe Company, Frank and Oak, and BeaverTails. Plus, collectors who link and use their BMO AIR MILES Mastercard get even more Miles with the base Miles earned on each transaction, as well as Bonus Miles from these special offers. Collectors can link their cards and check out the limited-time offers available in their region by visiting airmilescardlink.ca .

Get Rewarded Faster with AIR MILES Bonus Boom ™ Boost

AIR MILES is taking its popular Bonus Boom promotion to the next level this season with Bonus Boom Boost, making it easier than ever to turn holiday shopping into unforgettable rewards. From November 18 to December 27, 2021, collectors can browse and load Bonus Boom Boost offers on airmiles.ca, or through the AIR MILES app, to start earning extra Miles while holiday shopping. Collectors will get hundreds of Bonus Miles – up to 800 – if they use between 3 and 8 different Bonus Boom Boost offers from brands like Sobeys, BMO, Shell, Goodyear, airmilesshops.ca, American Express®* and more.

New for the holidays, AIR MILES is offering a little extra gravy with The Million AIR MILES Reward Miles Contest. Each Bonus Boom Boost offer used gives collectors an automatic entry into the contest for a chance to win 1,000,000 Miles, or one of four regional prizes of 250,000 Miles. Terms and contest rules apply. Visit airmiles.ca/BonusBoomBoost for full details, including information on the no-purchase-necessary method of entry.

Earn Extra Miles from the Comfort of Home on Airmilesshops.ca

From November 19 to December 5, airmilesshops.ca is introducing its biggest offers of the year with up to 20x the Reward Miles sitewide. Collectors can earn extra Miles from the comfort of their own home while shopping online from highly sought-after brands. On airmilesshops.ca, the offers span a wide range of categories, perfect for holiday gift giving, from leading brands such as Sephora, Staples, Samsung, Indigo, The Bay, Mejuri and more. Plus, collectors who pay with their BMO AIR MILES Mastercard or American Express®* AIR MILES credit card can get even more Miles.

Collectors looking to multiply every Mile earned can do so by shopping online at airmilesshops.ca during the following promotions:

Black Friday: November 25 to 29, 2021 = 20x the Miles

= 20x the Miles Cyber Week: November 30 to December 5, 2021 = 15x the Miles

All collectors need to do is log onto airmilesshops.ca and click "Shop now" to be directed to the online store's website to complete their purchases.

AIR MILES Makes Holiday Shopping Hassle-free

Collectors looking to use Miles towards amazing holiday gifts for friends and family can start and finish all their seasonal shopping at the AIR MILES Holiday Central. They can get everything they need from a wide variety of categories including toys, winter-ready rewards, gaming, hot tech and more. Collectors are encouraged to order by December 6, 2021, to ensure a quick delivery – right to their doorstep. Plus, AIR MILES is serving up even more gravy by reducing the Miles needed to redeem for these rewards throughout Black Friday and year-end promotions.

Shop during the following dates to score these exciting deals:

Black Friday: November 22 to 29, 2021

Get select top brands for up to 30% fewer Miles

Year-End Deals: December 20, 2021 to January 3, 2022

to Get select merchandise for up to 30% fewer Miles

Give Back with AIR MILES this Holiday Season

During this holiday season, AIR MILES is partnering with Food Banks Canada for a matching campaign that launches on GivingTuesday: November 30, 2021. On this day, AIR MILES is matching every Mile earned across its expansive coalition of partners, as well as matching Miles donated directly to Food Banks Canada – up to 2,000,000 Miles. To participate in GivingTuesday, all collectors need to do is shop at one of AIR MILES' partners or use 500 Dream Miles™ for a $50 donation to Food Banks Canada directly on airmiles.ca. We're proud to support our community of collectors through giving back this holiday season.

