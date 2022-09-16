Leading national workplace media brands, OHS Canada and Talent Canada, present Air Canada with OHS Culture and Best Use of Safety Technology awards

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada has been recognized for its safety-first culture and its innovative use of technology to promote workplace safety. The awards were presented at OHS Honours, an event that recognises the best in workplace occupational health and safety (OHS) across Canada, where the airline won in the OHS Culture and Best Use of Safety Technology categories.

Air Canada Wins Workplace Health and Safety Awards for Culture and for Technology at OHS Honours (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"I am very pleased that Air Canada won occupational health and safety awards for culture and technology at OHS Honours and I am especially proud that our employees at all business levels have made safety a cornerstone of their workplace. These awards demonstrate that our out-of-the-box thinking to develop simple and efficient technology solutions to engage our workforce and make occupational health and safety more effective has worked. Safety is one of our core values and drives every action we take, or decision we make. For an airline, there is no greater recognition to receive nor an award to win, than one for safety," said Samuel Elfassy, Vice President, Safety, at Air Canada.

Additionally, Mr. Elfassy, was named to the inaugural class of the OHS Canada Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes Canada-based OHS professionals who have demonstrated excellence throughout their career and are dedicated to workplace health and safety through leadership, volunteerism and giving back.

"We had a record number of nominations for OHS Honours in 2022, which made the work of the judging panel harder than ever," said Todd Humber, Senior Editor of OHS Canada and Talent Canada. "The team was very impressed by the work Air Canada is doing to ensure its workers go home safe to their families at the end of the day. That commitment to the health and safety of their workforce is worth emulating and celebrating."

The OHS Honours are held annually in Toronto and the winners are selected by the editors and publisher of OHS Canada and Talent Canada based on stringent criteria and fact-checks. The OHS Culture Award is presented to organizations that showcase a positive change in health and safety at all business levels and demonstrate a collective shift amongst leadership and employees towards OHS excellence, while the Best Use of Safety Technology award is given to organizations who use technology to help reduce injuries and save lives.

About Air Canada

