MONTREAL, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada won six honours in a series of awards from FXExpress Publications, Inc.'s family of brands. Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards honour the best in the world of leisure and lifestyle travel; trazeetravel.com's The Trazees recognize in the best in millennial travel; and whereverfamily.com's Wherever Awards acknowledge the best in family travel. The carrier was voted by readers of the well-regarded travel magazine Global Traveler, and its sister publications Trazee Travel and WhereverFamily for the following accolades:

Leisure Lifestyle Awards

Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment for the third consecutive year

Best Premium Economy Class for the third consecutive year

Best Airline for Onboard Menu for the third consecutive year

The Trazees Awards

Favorite Airline in North America for the third consecutive year

The Wherever Awards

Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America for the third consecutive year

for the third consecutive year Best Family Friendly International Airline for the second consecutive year

"Engaging customers and service excellence are key priorities for Air Canada. We are delighted to hear that the readers of Global Traveler, Trazee Travel and WhereverFamily who are ideally positioned to evaluate the airline industry, have once again voted Air Canada's products and services as best in class. Our employees are focused in delivering a superior customer experience and together with our ongoing investments in our products, we look forward to continuing to innovate and bring the best-in-class travel experience in our industry. We thank our customers for their unwavering loyalty and support during an extraordinary and challenging year. Now that restrictions are easing, it's time to start travelling again and we can't wait to welcome you back on board," said Andrew Yiu, Vice President, Product at Air Canada.

"Air Canada is a perennial favorite across our family of brands and a regular in our brands' awards, which is a true testament to the airline's service for all travelers, from the littlest ones traveling with their families to the seasoned veterans regularly hitting the skies," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Congratulations to Air Canada on these very well-deserved wins and a strong showing across three separate reader surveys!"

Global Traveler, trazeetravel.com and whereverfamily.com conducted surveys of their readers Dec. 14, 2020–April 14, 2021, with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of leisure, millennial and family travel. The surveys ran in the magazine, as inserts to subscriber copies, as direct mail questionnaires, online and via email. Only those questionnaires where more than 50 per cent of the questions were completed were counted. Surveys completed by employees of the magazine or individuals associated with the travel industry were not accepted.

The FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards are the latest awards to be won by Air Canada, which remains the only Skytrax Four Star international network carrier in North America. Other awards include honours across several business segments, including customer service, employee engagement, social responsibility and innovation, and investor relations leadership.

APEX 5-Star rating reflects performance based on passenger feedback

Loyalty360 Platinum award for Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility

Forbes' World's Best Employers 2020

Montreal Top Employers 2020 and one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers (Mediacorp)

Best Diversity Employers (Mediacorp) Employment Equity Achievement Award for Diversity & Inclusion from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC)

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2019 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

