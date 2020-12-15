Air Canada Wins Prestigious Honours and Awards Across Business Segments, including Customer Service, Employee Engagement, Social Responsibility and Innovation, and Investor Relations Leadership

APEX 5-Star rating reflects performance based on passenger feedback

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - During a year which has been challenging for the airline industry, Air Canada's continued commitment to excellence has been recognized with a Five Star rating in the Global Airline category by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and by being named the Best Airline in North America by Global Traveler for the second straight year. These honours are the latest in a series of awards affirming Air Canada's accomplishments in key aspects of its business, including customer service, human resources, corporate social responsibility and investor relations.

"COVID-19 has required us to rethink the total travel experience from start to finish, to ensure all our customers' and employees' safety while providing a comfortable journey. Being accorded a Five Star rating by APEX and named Best Airline in North America by Global Traveler based on customer feedback is the most gratifying and appreciated recognition. I would like to sincerely thank our customers for their unconditional support in these extraordinary and challenging times and our dedicated employees for their perseverance and hard work. These recognitions demonstrate that we are strongly positioned, as we continue to adapt and innovate through the twist and turns the recovery promises", said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

Other major awards and recognitions recently received by Air Canada include:

Forbes lists Air Canada among the top 100 best employers in the world

Air Canada ranked among the top 100 employers in the Forbes World Employer ranking, listed in the transportation and logistics category. The Forbes ranking is based on a survey of 160,000 workers from 58 countries who were asked to rate their employer and other employers in the same category. Not only did Air Canada employees recommend the airline as a great place to work, but others in the transportation industry rated Air Canada as a great place to work.

Loyalty360 Platinum award for Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility

Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, awarded Air Canada the Platinum prize for Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility and the Bronze award for Business Transformation. These awards recognize outstanding achievement for the airline's CSR program and the Aeroplan Travel at Home campaign that engaged members to earn miles in innovative new ways when travel was put on hold during COVID-19 restrictions.

Air Canada named in Institutional Investors' All-Canadian Rankings

Institutional Investor, a source for research and rankings for market analysts listed Air Canada in its All-Canada Rankings as a top company for corporate leadership and investor relations expertise, and the highest ranked organization in the Consumer business category, including Best CEO, Calin Rovinescu, Best CFO, Michael Rousseau, Best Investor Relations Professionals and Best Investor Relations Team.

Additional Global Traveler Awards:

Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness (inaugural award)

Best Frequent-Flyer Award Redemption for transformed Aeroplan program

Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment for second consecutive year

Best Airline, Premium-Economy for second consecutive year

Best Airline, Onboard Menu – Business Class

Global Traveler The Trazees aimed at travellers aged 25–40

Favorite Airline in North America for the second consecutive year

Wherever Awards aimed at the modern traveling family

Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America for the second consecutive year

for the second consecutive year Best Family-Friendly International Airline

