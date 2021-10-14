Airline to offer seasonal services to nearly 30 destinations across the Atlantic Ocean

Plans to resume year-round service to Amsterdam , Copenhagen , Lyon , Madrid , and Milan

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today unveiled its planned Summer 2022 schedule for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and India. In addition to its established year-round services, the airline announced its return to key summer seasonal destinations such as Barcelona, Venice, Nice, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Reykjavik.

Seasonal services to Athens, Rome and Lisbon resumed in 2021 and will return next spring, alongside Air Canada's recently launched service to Cairo.

"As we continue to rebuild our global network, Air Canada is excited to plan its return to these popular leisure destinations across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, offering its customers to explore the world again, said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada. "Our schedule will enable convenient onward travel through our Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary hubs to and from our global destinations. Start planning ahead and book with confidence. We are sincerely looking forward to welcoming you onboard."

Summer 2022 destinations (with planned start dates):

Year-round Summer seasonal Amsterdam (December 2021) Brussels Casablanca Copenhagen (May 2022) Doha Dubai Dublin Frankfurt Geneva London Lyon (December 2021) Madrid (April 2022) Milan (May 2022) Munich Delhi Paris Tel Aviv Vienna Zurich Athens (April 2022) Barcelona (March 2022) Cairo (May 2022) Edinburgh (June 2022) Lisbon (March 2022) Manchester (June 2022) Nice (May 2022) Reykjavik (June 2022) Rome (March 2022) Venice (April 2022)

Additional service resumptions or expansions will be announced in the future. Schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions.

