Members of the media will also be able to sign up to receive the latest news from Air Canada through the new Media Centre.

In conjunction with the new Media Centre, Air Canada has also launched a revamped Investor Relations site. Visitors can access extensive financial information about Air Canada, including earnings materials, events, annual reports, SEDAR filings, and more, all within a few clicks. In addition, a new email alert function is available.

Be sure to check the Media Centre regularly for footage and photos of recent events. The Media Relations team also remains available to help with specific requests, to access photo and video opportunities from secured areas at airports across Canada, or to provide additional information, photos and footage that may not be on the website.

Contact information for the Media Relations and Investor Relations teams can be found on their respective sites.

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

