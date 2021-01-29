Air Canada to Suspend Flights to the Caribbean and Mexico at the request of, and to Support Government of Canada COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2021 Air Canada today said that, beginning January 31, it is temporarily suspending flights to Mexican and Caribbean destinations for 90 days in response to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, particularly during the Spring Break period. The decision, designed to achieve an orderly reduction in service and minimize customer impact, was taken in collaboration with the Government of Canada following consultations.

"Air Canada believes a collaborative approach with the Government of Canada involving all air carriers is the best means to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially given concerns around the variants of COVID- 19 and travel during the Spring Break period. Through consultation we have established an approach that will allow us to achieve an orderly reduction in service to these destinations that minimizes the impact on our customers and will support important public health goals to manage COVID-19. System-wide the incremental impact on Air Canada's cash burn is not material given the already reduced levels of passenger traffic resulting from COVID-19 and travel restrictions," said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

Following consultations with the federal government, Air Canada has agreed to suspend operations to 15 destinations beginning this Sunday, January 31 until Friday, April 30. To help ensure Canadians are not stranded abroad, Air Canada plans to operate a number of one-way commercial flights from affected destinations after January 31 in order to return customers at the suspended destinations to Canada.

Affected customers will be offered full refunds given the services are being suspended with no alternative available.

Suspended destinations include:



Cayo Coco

Cancun

Liberia

Montego Bay

Punta Cana

Varadero

Puerto Vallarta

Antigua

Aruba

Barbados

Kingston

Mexico City

Nassau

Providenciales

San Jose

