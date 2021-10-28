First Canadian carrier to join Aviation Climate Taskforce of global airlines

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced it is a founding member of, and the first Canadian carrier to join, the Aviation Climate Taskforce (ACT), formed to tackle the challenge of rising CO2 emissions from commercial aviation. The new, non-profit organization, made up of ten global airlines and the Boston Consulting Group, was established to accelerate research and advance innovation related to emerging decarbonization technologies, including through the development of sustainable aviation fuels.

"Air Canada is highly focused on its environmental performance and has committed to reduce its footprint further by setting a target of net zero emissions by 2050. Combatting global warming requires a global response, and we are pleased to be the first Canadian airline to join the Aviation Climate Taskforce. As a founding member, we will work with other global carriers and invest in emerging technologies to advance the decarbonization of our sector and build a long-term, sustainable aviation industry," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

As part of its climate targets to reach a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions throughout its global operations by 2050, Air Canada has committed to invest up to $50 million in alternative fuels and carbon reductions, a portion of which will be invested through ACT. For more information on Air Canada's environmental programs please visit: https://leaveless.aircanada.com/ca/en/index.html#!/.

Read the Aviation Climate Taskforce's press release here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviation-leaders-to-tackle-co2-emission-challenge-301410532.html.

About the Aviation Climate Taskforce

The Aviation Climate Taskforce (ACT) is a non-profit coalition focused on accelerating breakthroughs in emerging technology to drive the decarbonization of the aviation sector. ACT will support the advancement of emerging technologies through two key pillars, an Innovation Network and Collaboration Forum. The Innovation Network will use proven tools to pinpoint collaboration opportunities across the ecosystem, and provide grant funding as well as utilize challenge platforms to tackle critical barriers from novel angels. The Collaboration Forum will identify other ways to expedite the adoption and scale-up of next generation technologies. ACT was founded in 2021 by leading global airlines in conjunction with The Boston Consulting Group. ACT welcomes additional airlines and other members of the aviation ecosystem to join us. For more information please visit our website: https://aviationclimatetaskforce.com.

