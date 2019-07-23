Air Canada To Resume Full India Schedule

"We are very pleased to resume our daily, non-stop Toronto-Delhi flights in time for Diwali celebrations, and with additional capacity going forward to meet expected demand. With our Delhi flights returning to normal together with our seasonal return to Mumbai for fall firmly demonstrating our long term commitment to this vibrant market, we look forward to operating our full schedule to India," said Mark Galardo, Vice President, Network Planning at Air Canada.

"The resumption of Air Canada's direct flights is a most welcome development", said Kasi Rao, President & CEO of the Canada-India Business Council. "At a time of increasing commercial activity between Canada and India, Air Canada's direct flights represent a very important element in connecting the business communities in both countries as well as the growing number of tourists, students, families and cargo traffic," said Rao.

The Toronto-Delhi flights will be operated initially with Boeing 787 Dreamliners and beginning Oct. 27, additional capacity will be added to this route with 400-seat Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, featuring Air Canada's award-winning Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy classes of service.

Air Canada's seasonal Toronto-Mumbai flights will operate four times weekly from Oct. 27, 2019 until March 28, 2020 with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

Air Canada will have up to 18 weekly flights conveniently connecting a multitude of cities in North America to Delhi from both Toronto and Vancouver, and to Mumbai from Toronto. All flights feature multilingual crews and offer personal in-flight entertainment including multilingual films at every seat. Customers can also collect and redeem Aeroplan Miles through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority services, Maple Leaf Lounges and other benefits.

Flight Number Depart Arrive Days of Operation AC 42 Toronto-Delhi YYZ at 22:10 DEL at 21:35 Daily AC 43 Delhi-Toronto DEL at 00:10 YYZ at 05:05 Daily AC 44 Vancouver-Delhi YVR at 01:15 DEL at 03:50 Daily AC 45 Delhi-Vancouver DEL at 05:55 YVR at 07:30 Daily AC 46 Toronto-Mumbai YYZ at 20:45 BOM at 22:10 Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun AC 47 Mumbai-Toronto BOM at 23:45 YYZ at 05:25 Mon/Tue/Thu/Sat

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 54 in the United States and 100 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Isabelle Arthur (Montréal), Isabelle.arthur@aircanada.ca, 514 422-5788; Peter Fitzpatrick (Toronto), peter.fitzpatrick@aircanada.ca, 416 263-5576; Angela Mah (Vancouver), angela.mah@aircanada.ca, 604 270-5741; Internet: aircanada.com

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

