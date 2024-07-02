MONTREAL, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada announced today an agreement with BOC Aviation Limited ("BOC Aviation") for the placement of eight Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

"We look forward to these aircraft entering into service next year, upon the completion of some required modifications. These eight, brand-new, fuel- and cost-efficient 737-8s will provide more fleet flexibility and additional capacity while supporting one of our sustainability goals of mitigating emissions," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

Air Canada announced today an agreement with BOC Aviation Limited (“BOC Aviation”) for the placement of eight Boeing 737-8 aircraft. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are pleased that Canada's flag carrier, Air Canada, is working with us once again as it strengthens its network," said Steven Townend, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BOC Aviation. "Continued growth in passenger travel is stimulating demand for aircraft, which we have been able to address for Air Canada in this transaction with eight aircraft delivering from our 100 per cent latest technology orderbook."

The eight aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2024 and will undergo required modifications before entering service in 2025. The aircraft will initially operate with a single Economy class layout until they are reconfigured to fully match the onboard experience our customers enjoy in Air Canada's narrow-body, two-cabin standard at a later date. All eight aircraft will be powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 688 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 90 airlines in 45 countries and regions worldwide as at March 31, 2024. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

