Air Canada to offer Customers the Convenience of PayPal for Purchasing Tickets in Canada

MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada has introduced a new payment option for customers by enabling them to use PayPal when purchasing tickets online at aircanada.com in Canada. The popular online payment system offers a secure and convenient means to buy tickets, with customers able to pay for their flights with their preferred payment method – bank account, credit cards or Visa Debit card – linked to their PayPal account.

"Air Canada's strategy is to continually provide customers the opportunity to make their purchase using their preferred method of payment. We are therefore pleased to announce our agreement with PayPal, the popular online payment system that is secure, fast and convenient to use. Having now made PayPal available for ticket sales in Canada, we will look to expand the program to other markets as opportunities arise," said Keith Wallis, Senior Director, Payments and Distribution, at Air Canada.

"We're excited to add Air Canada—our first airline partner in Canada—to a growing fleet of airlines across the globe that leverage our global e-commerce platform to expand their reach," said Paul Parisi, PayPal Canada President. "Our two companies share the same goal to provide a great checkout experience for travellers, so they spend less time buying tickets online and more time enjoying their trip."

PayPal has more than 300 million active users worldwide.

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 53 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

