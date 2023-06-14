Will be the only non-stop flights from Canada to Singapore , connecting two global destinations

MONTREAL, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced the strategic expansion of its international network with the addition of non-stop flights between its trans-Pacific hub at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Singapore's Changi International Airport (SIN). The new route will operate four times weekly beginning April 3, 2024*, onboard Air Canada's flagship Dreamliner fleet. Seats are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

"Air Canada continues to adapt its international network strategy in response to evolving global trends and is broadening its presence in the Indo-Pacific region to capitalize on growing business links and Canada's changing demographics. We are committed to growing YVR as a premier trans-Pacific hub, and Singapore is a top global financial centre, a multicultural destination that offers an abundance of tourism and food experiences, as well as an important gateway to beyond destinations in Southeast Asia, Southern India and Western Australia. Our newest flight will be equally appreciated by international business travellers, as well as those seeking an exciting holiday destination, or simply visiting friends and family. Customers can now begin planning their next trip to Singapore. We look forward to welcoming you onboard next spring," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

New Singapore route details:

Flight From To Days of

Week Departure

Time Arrival

Time Flight

Begins AC19 Vancouver

(YVR) Singapore

(SIN) Mon, Wed,

Fri, Sat 00:15 07:10 + 1

day Apr. 3,

2024 AC20 Singapore

(SIN) Vancouver

(YVR) Tue, Thur,

Sat, Sun 09:10 08:45 Apr. 4,

2024

Flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class.

The schedule has been built to conveniently connect to and from destinations across North America via Air Canada's hub at YVR and, in Singapore to and from destinations across Southeast Asia, South India & Western Australia with Star Alliance and codeshare partner Singapore Airlines.

Quotes:

"Air Canada's launch of a new route from Vancouver to Singapore is great news for British Columbians and our economy," said British Columbia Premier David Eby. "Singapore was a key stop on my recent trade mission to Asia. Many people will benefit from the growth in jobs and opportunity that comes from increased direct access to that remarkable country."

"It's no secret that the last few years have been hard on the air sector. This announcement of the first nonstop flight between Canada and Singapore by Air Canada is great news for the sector and for Canadians as the industry continues to recover. Improving access between Canada and Singapore will help keep the air sector here in Canada competitive, while helping communities stay connected with friends and loved ones between our two countries," said the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Government of Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome Air Canada as it makes its much-anticipated return to Singapore Changi Airport after more than three decades. The link to Canada is strategically significant for Changi as point-to-point travel between the two countries has shown strong recovery, with passenger traffic surpassing 80% of pre-Covid-19 levels in the first quarter of 2023. The resumption of the Vancouver-Singapore service strengthens the connectivity between Canada and Asia, and will facilitate growth in both business and leisure travel. From Changi Airport, travellers can easily connect via more than 1,800 weekly services to over 55 cities in the region such as those in Southeast Asia, India and Australia. We are excited about the renewed partnership with Air Canada and look forward to providing travellers from Singapore and Southeast Asia the convenience of non-stop travel to Vancouver and further, to popular North American destinations like Toronto, Chicago, and Washington," said Lim Ching Kiat, Executive Vice President for Air Hub & Cargo Development at Changi Airport Group.

"We are excited about Air Canada's new non-stop service that connects our two countries together. This direct connection serves as a vital gateway, strengthening cultural ties while providing new bridges for business, tourism, and invaluable friendships," said Rachel Loh, Senior Vice President at Singapore Tourism Board, Americas. "We look forward to sharing with travelers from all over Canada Singapore's extraordinary tapestry of rich heritage, modern marvels, and captivating experiences."

"We are thrilled to welcome Air Canada's new service to Singapore, making YVR the only airport in Canada with direct access to this vibrant city. This non-stop service will also increase access to several important markets across the Indo-Pacific area, supporting trade diversification and investment opportunities that benefit our local economy. I would like to thank Air Canada for its continued investment in YVR as part of its growing network between Asia and the Americas and we look forward to welcoming this new service to Singapore," stated Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO at Vancouver Airport Authority.

"The new Vancouver-Singapore route will support additional trade and investment, drive tourism, and facilitate cultural exchanges - all crucial steps to growing sustainable and prosperous economy. In addition, it will strengthen YVR's role as a hub by enhancing our connection to the broader Indo-Pacific region. The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is extremely pleased that Air Canada has chosen to invest and create a new, direct global connection that will benefit our economy and community," said Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

"This announcement by Air Canada of a new international route connecting Vancouver and Singapore, the premier hub for Southeast Asia, is timely and will add momentum to rapidly growing Canadian interest and engagement in the world's most dynamic region," said Jeff Nankivell, President and CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. "Across a broad range of Canada's private sector, universities and colleges, and government institutions at all levels, we are seeing strong indications that the coming years will see growing numbers of students, businesspeople, immigrants, tourists and official visitors in both directions. At the same time, Vancouver's role as a gateway to all of North America for travellers from Southeast Asia will get a major boost, with significant economic benefits for Canada."

Air Canada's international services

Air Canada's international onboard services showcase some of Canada's best culinary talent through Air Canada's panel of celebrated chefs, comprising award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chef Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

Customers have opportunities to collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits including Air Canada's exclusive Signature Suite at YVR.

*subject to final government approval

