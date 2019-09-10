Air Canada to Launch Dreamliner Service from Ottawa to London-Heathrow

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada announced today it will upgrade its non-stop flights from Ottawa to London-Heathrow to operate the daily service with its state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Beginning next spring, customers travelling between Ottawa and London-Heathrow will have the option to fly in Air Canada's Signature cabin, featuring fully lie-flat suites, as well as the added choice of a Premium Economy cabin.

"Air Canada is pleased to offer customers travelling between Ottawa and London-Heathrow the added comfort of service aboard our flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Customers love this aircraft whose revolutionary design improves the on-board air quality, which, combined with other features such as our next generation cabin, mood lighting and other amenities, mitigates jet lag. As a result, customers arrive better rested to hit the ground running for either business or pleasure. With the Dreamliner, we are also now offering customers flying between Ottawa and London the additional option of Air Canada's Premium Economy cabin," said Mark Galardo, Vice President, Network Planning at Air Canada.

The 255-seat Boeing 787-8, configured in three cabins of service, will be dedicated year-round to the route beginning March 29, 2020. It will replace a 211-seat Boeing 767-300ER with two cabins of service.

Also today, Air Canada announced it is suspending its summer seasonal, Ottawa-Frankfurt service. The last flight on this route will be operated on October 24, 2019. Customers travelling to Europe from Ottawa next summer will have an additional option to fly to Frankfurt on a new seasonal service provided by our Star Alliance partner Lufthansa, which will begin operating on May 16th, 2020 and end October 24, 2020.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 54 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media , follow @ AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook .

aircanada.com

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: media@aircanada.ca

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

