Air Canada to Launch Daily Non-Stop, Year-Round Calgary-Terrace Service; Increases Capacity on Key Regional Routes

New Terrace route and added capacity supports economic growth in Skeena Valley area

Capacity increasing for Vancouver Island, Northern BC, BC Interior, Alberta , Saskatchewan , Yukon , Winnipeg routes

MONTREAL, July 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced it will launch daily non-stop, year-round flights between Calgary and Terrace beginning Oct. 28, 2019, which will complement the airline's five times daily flights between Vancouver and Terrace. Air Canada is also increasing capacity on key regional routes across Western Canada this winter with its flexible fleet including continued deployment of the popular Bombardier Q-400 aircraft.

"We are very pleased to add a new route linking Northern BC with our Calgary hub this fall in response to economic growth in the Skeena Valley area. The new daily, non-stop flights between Terrace and Calgary will not only offer convenient flight options in response to travel demand between these two respective areas, but also the choice of another hub where easy connections to and from our extensive network are available. Further, with significant development projects underway in the Terrace-Kitimat area, we are also strategically boosting capacity on our Vancouver-Terrace route this winter with five daily flights. With these new schedule enhancements, Air Canada will offer the most flights and options to travel easily between Terrace-Kitimat and anywhere across North America and internationally," said Mark Galardo, Vice President, Network Planning at Air Canada.

"We have also increased capacity this winter in several other regional markets in Western Canada. Following the introduction of more comfortable, fuel efficient and faster Q-400 aircraft earlier this year, we will continue deploying the aircraft this winter to the BC Interior, Northern BC, Vancouver Island and Northern Alberta communities, providing more seats and optimizing the most connections between our extensive regional and global markets."

"And finally with Air Canada's varied and flexible fleet, this fall and winter, we are also pleased to add capacity on our Whitehorse, Saskatchewan and Winnipeg routes with larger Airbus A319/A320 and CRJ-900 aircraft. Customers on these services can take advantage of our Business Class and wi-fi options," concluded Mark.

"The Airport Society is thrilled to have another route added to our business schedule. Air Canada has been a valued partner in helping us create the true regional airport. We look forward to growing with them in our region," said Terrace-Kitimat Airport Society President Gary MacCarthy.

Increased services across Western Canada regional markets this fall and winter peak compared to last year include:

Route Frequencies & Aircraft* Capacity Increase Calgary-Terrace Daily with Q-400s new Vancouver-Terrace 5 x daily with Q-400s +30% Vancouver-Prince Rupert 2 x daily with Q-400s +56% Vancouver-Smithers 2 x daily with Q-400s +56% Vancouver-Fort St. John 4 x daily with Q-400s +20% Vancouver-Kamloops 5 x daily with Q-400s +56% Vancouver-Penticton 3 x daily with Q-400s +56% Vancouver-Comox 3 x daily with Q-400s +56% Vancouver-Sandspit Daily with Q-400s +56% Vancouver-Saskatoon 3 daily with CRJ900s offering Business and Economy Class +44% Vancouver-Regina 3 daily with CRJ900s offering Business and Economy Class +44% Vancouver-Whitehorse 2 x daily with A319s/A320s offering Business and Economy Class +24% Calgary-Kamloops 2 x daily with Q-400s +56% Calgary-Winnipeg 3 x daily with A319s/CRJ900s offering Business and Economy Class +40% Edmonton-Fort McMurray 3 x daily with Q-400s +70% Edmonton-Grande Prairie 2 x daily with Q-400s +56%

*Detailed schedules are available at aircanada.com

All flights are scheduled to provide convenient, point-to-point travel, as well as easy connections to Air Canada's extensive domestic, US and international network at Vancouver and Calgary. Customers also collect and redeem Aeroplan Miles through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges at main airports, priority boarding and other benefits.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving more than 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 54 in the United States and 100 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Isabelle Arthur (Montréal), Isabelle.arthur@aircanada.ca, 514 422-5788; Peter Fitzpatrick (Toronto), peter.fitzpatrick@aircanada.ca, 416 263-5576; Angela Mah (Vancouver), angela.mah@aircanada.ca, 604 270-5741

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

