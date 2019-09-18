Air Canada To Begin Year-Round Flights From Montreal to Bogotá, Colombia

Bogotá represents Air Canada's 39th new route launched from Montreal since 2012, 12th new route since 2017

Complements Toronto-Bogotá service

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced the introduction of new year-round service between Montreal and Bogotá, Colombia beginning June 2, 2020. Flights will operate three times weekly onboard Air Canada Rouge Boeing 767-300ER aircraft offering a choice of premium and economy service.

Special introductory fares start as low as $795 round-trip, all in, and tickets are now available for purchase at aircanada.com or through travel agents.

"We are very pleased to offer the only non-stop, year-round flights connecting Montreal and Bogotá, two vibrant cities steeped in history and culture. This new route complements our existing Toronto-Bogotá service, and positions Air Canada as a significant player linking the growing markets between Montreal and Colombia's capital and largest city. The addition of Bogotá represents Air Canada's 39th new route launched from Montreal-Trudeau Airport since 2012, firmly illustrating our commitment to developing Montreal as an important, strategic hub. Bogotá is also strategically situated to allow for seamless travel across South America through Star Alliance partner Avianca," said Mark Galardo, Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada.

"For several years now, Aéroports de Montréal has been wanting to improve service from YUL to destinations in South America. While a flight to Sao Paolo will be inaugurated in a few weeks, Air Canada is doubling the stakes by adding this new direct connection to Bogotá, Colombia," said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of Aéroports de Montréal. "In addition to greatly facilitating air travel for members of Montreal's very large Colombian community, this announcement once again affirms YUL's role as a hub for international air traffic. We are confident that this destination will be extremely popular with travellers. And we thank our partner Air Canada who is sparing no effort to continue improving the range of destinations offered from Montreal."

"This is a very exciting announcement. We are looking forward to connecting our capital city with Montreal, the global leader in digital art and creativity, which will further advance the growth of the creative industries sector in Colombia. This new route will also enable a greater number of Canadians to experience 21st century Colombia; a vibrant country that stands out for its opportunities in innovation and entrepreneurship, and for its unparalleled offer of sustainable tourism," said Federico Hoyos, Colombia's Ambassador to Canada.

"More excellent news for Montreal, its economic dynamism and international influence. The announcement of this year-round service between our city and Bogotá will be positive for Montrealers and we are delighted," said Robert Beaudry, head of economic development, trade and housing on the City of Montreal's executive committee.

"This new flight consolidates Montreal's position as a hub, with openness and international accessibility. This is excellent news for developing the South American market, which has grown by more than 50% in recent years. Tourisme Montréal salutes the efforts of Air Canada. This new direct air link will undoubtedly be a tourism and economic success for Montreal, confirming its status as a gateway to Canada," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Week AC1952 Montreal 22:45 Bogotá 04:15 + 1 day Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday AC1953 Bogotá 09:00 Montreal 16:20 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Flights are timed to optimize connectivity to and from Air Canada's extensive network at its Montreal hub. In addition, flights are timed to connect to Star Alliance partner Avianca's network to other destinations including Medellin, Cartagena, Cali, Lima, Cuzco, Guayaquil and Quito.

Customers can also collect and redeem Aeroplan Miles through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

Air Canada in Montreal

Air Canada has strategically developed Montreal-Trudeau (YUL) into an international gateway, connecting its Quebec and Atlantic Canada domestic networks, with its US transborder, Caribbean, European, North African, Asia and South America flights.

Since 2012, Air Canada has launched 39 new routes from Montreal-Trudeau to global markets including Toulouse (launching 2020), Shanghai, Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Sao Paulo, Bucharest, Algiers and Casablanca. Air Canada also announced that as of 2020, Montreal to Seattle will be one of the first new routes operated by the newest aircraft to join our fleet, the Airbus A220-300. This growth has ranked Montreal among the 50 most internationally connected cities in the world. In 2018, Air Canada served more than 10 million passengers at Montreal-Trudeau.

