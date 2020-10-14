Maple Leaf Lounge at YYC Calgary International Airport welcomes eligible customers beginning on October 15, 2020

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced the re-opening of its Maple Leaf Lounge at YYC Calgary International Airport on October 15, 2020 with leading biosafety measures featuring enhanced new protocols for the well-being of customers and employees. With the aim to support local business, the Maple Leaf Lounge, open daily to eligible customers travelling on domestic flights, spotlights Calgary- and Canadian-based products.

"We are pleased to again welcome eligible customers to our Maple Leaf Lounge at YYC Calgary International Airport. We have extended our industry-leading biosafety measures already in place at our lounges in Toronto and Vancouver to our Calgary lounge, ensuring the safety of customers and employees alike. This includes electrostatic spraying as part of our significantly enhanced cleaning procedures for additional peace of mind, and new touchless processes, such as the ability to order individually prepared as well as pre-packaged food directly to your seat from your smartphone," said Andrew Yiu, Vice President, Product, at Air Canada.

"To mark the re-opening of our Calgary Maple Leaf Lounge, we're introducing a featured wine chosen by our sommelier Veronique Rivest and her selections, known as 'Veronique's Pick,' will be rolled out across the lounge network going forward. Her first pick is Cedar Creek Estate Chardonnay Okanagan Valley 2018, from BC's Okanagan Valley. Also new, customers now have meal options developed by three of our panel of celebrated Canadian Chefs at the same lounge, Chef David Hawksworth, Chef Antonio Park and Chef Jerome Ferrer, that pay tribute to local ingredients and support local suppliers. We are also very pleased to offer Calgary's acclaimed Village Ice Cream's locally hand-made artisanal ice cream as a delightful treat for our customers," concluded Mr. Yiu.

"The re-opening of Air Canada's Calgary Maple Leaf Lounge is proof how we and our partners are re-thinking these important spaces with industry-leading health and safety measures. Together with our #FlyHealthyYYC airport program – which just achieved ACI World Airport Health Accreditation – our passengers can be confident from the moment they walk into YYC, go through security, come to the Maple Leaf Lounge, and board their aircraft, that we and our partners have done everything we can to make it a safe trip," said Chris Miles, Vice President, Operations and Infrastructure at The Calgary Airport Authority.

Multi-layered Biosafety Measures

Air Canada's Maple Leaf Lounge experience incorporates several multi-layered biosafety measures to enhance health and safety. Highlights include: mandatory face coverings for customers and employees, plexiglass partitions at welcome desks, pre-packaged food and a modified assisted beverage service. As well, to better safeguard customers, attendants will continuously clean lounge seating and restrooms, and enhanced cleaning measures include using electrostatic units and medical grade disinfectants. The new lounge services will also offer several touchless features, including presentation of all reading materials in digital format through PressReader and our AC @ La Table menu ordering app that allows customers to order hot snacks directly from their seat by simply scanning a QR code or tapping a NFC chip.

Locally inspired menu, local artisanal ice cream

A locally inspired menu including Alberta beef sliders and western breakfast burrito, in addition to Air Canada's celebrated Canadian Chef panel dishes including Chef Hawksworth's butternut squash soup, Chef Ferrer's panna cotta, and Chef Park's smoked salmon spread and bagel crisps and Canadian Matane shrimp roll will be served throughout the day. Additionally, Calgary's Maple Leaf Lounge will feature Village Ice Cream, hand-crafted in Calgary since 2012 using only the very best ingredients.

Premium skincare products

Molton Brown's luxurious skin care product line has been selected for the domestic Maple Leaf Lounges at Air Canada's hub airports, plus London-Heathrow. Starting with the Calgary Maple Leaf Lounge, customers will now be able to enjoy hand soaps and lotions during their visit.

Maple Leaf Lounges at Toronto Pearson (D gates), Vancouver International Airport (domestic side), and YYC Calgary International Airport are now open. Air Canada is continuing to evaluate and assess additional touchless and new biosafety initiatives to further advance safe and secure travel experiences.

Additional details about Air Canada's updated Maple Leaf Lounge services are here aircanada.com/serviceoffering.

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

