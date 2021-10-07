Air Canada Recognized with Multiple Awards for People and Products as it Rebuilds Global Network and Welcomes Customers Back

Skytrax Best Airline Staff in North America

Skytrax Best Airline Staff in Canada

Skytrax Best Business Class Lounge in North America

Skytrax COVID-19 Airline Excellence

Six Global Traveler Leisure Awards

MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As Air Canada continues rebuilding its global network in response to increasing travel demand, the airline was recognized for its people, products and services at the recent 2021 Skytrax World Airline Awards with honours for: Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, and Excellence for COVID-19.

"I am very proud of these recognitions as voted for by our customers, for our service and products as we begin emerging from the pandemic which has impacted travel and our industry for the past 18 months. The two awards for Best Airline Staff in both North America and in Canada are especially significant, as they are a direct reflection of our loyal employees' unwavering dedication and hard work in taking care of our customers and transporting them safely during a challenging and complex period. I thank our employee teams for their tireless efforts, and I thank our customers for recognizing their drive and work," said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

"We continue restoring our global network to meet growing demand and will be introducing new products to further enhance our customers' journey. As people are increasingly making plans to travel again, we look forward to welcoming more customers back onboard and transporting them to their destinations safely," concluded Ms. Guillemette.

Commenting on the Awards for Air Canada, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: "Air Canada has enjoyed great success in the 2021 awards by winning these awards, and of specific note the award for the Best Airline Staff in North America is a great tribute to all their front-line staff who have maintained such good standards through the global pandemic. We all look ahead with optimism for 2022 that air travel may be restored to more normal times."

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are the latest recognitions Air Canada has received for its products and customer service, and the airline remains the only Skytrax Four-star international network carrier in North America. Recent awards include the Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards recognizing for multiple consecutive years as Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment, Best Premium Economy Class, Best Airline for Onboard menu, Favorite Airline in North America as voted for by the influential under 40 traveler demographic, Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America and best Family Friendly International Airline.

About the Skytrax World Airline awards

The World Airline Awards began in 1999, when Skytrax launched its first global, annual airline customer satisfaction survey. They are referred to as the Oscars of the aviation industry. They awards survey process is not restricted to member airlines or a pre-selected choice of airline, and any airline in the world can be nominated. There are no survey entry fees, no payment to attend the awards event, and no charges for any use of the award logos and results by winning airlines. The customer surveys are provided in English, French Spanish, Chinese, Russian and Japanese.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2019, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

